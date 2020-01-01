Amsterdam
Collected by Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Prinsengracht 645, 1016 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquartered about an hour north of the city, Royal Tichelaar Makkum has been making traditional Dutch pottery and tiles for more than four centuries. In Amsterdam proper, the design store Frozen Fountain sells modern Makkum pieces, including...
Hazenstraat, 1016 SR Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's a single street after Amsterdam's Negen Straats (Nine Streets), but Hazenstraat, the Tiende Straatje (Tenth Street), rates a ten in serious shoppers' books. Lined with boutiques, cafés and galleries, this cobbled strip in the Bohemian-chic...
Warmoesstraat 64, 1012 JH Amsterdam, Netherlands
Coffeeshops may not be the first type of venue that comes to mind for gifts and souvenir shopping. Pity, since you can find so many culturally significant treasures at establishments like Baba, in the middle of the action on Warmoesstraat. While...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 187K, 1012 EW Amsterdam, Netherlands
Did you know that Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon once kicked butt in Amsterdam's Dampkring coffeeshop in the Hollywood blockbuster Ocean's Twelve? Or that Amsterdam has a Jewish quarter with a museum that tells the story of the Jewish...
Weesperzijde 23, 1091 EC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Supposedly De Ysbreeker ('Ice breaker'), arguably one of Amsterdam's most coveted café terraces overlooking the Amstel river, was formerly an inn for men who broke the ice on the river - hence, its name. Incarnations as a theater and dance hall...
Marnixstraat 164-166, 1016 TG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Don't dress up to visit this grunge bar tucked on Marnixgracht in Amsterdam's Oude West. Don't be put off by the abundant graffiti covering its gritty exterior, either. Inside, Café Soundgarden is a welcoming, unpretentious pub with a spectacular...
Jodenbreestraat 1, 1011 NG Amsterdam, Netherlands
You can find cozy Café de Sluyswacht on a bustling street in the heart of Amsterdam, steps away from the Rembrandt House. Originally constructed in 1692 as a home for the sluyswacht, the man who controlled the neighboring lock, the charming...
Warmoesstraat 51, 1012 HW Amsterdam, Netherlands
If a juicy burger named after a local drag queen doesn't whet your appetite, one of Getto's stiff cocktails should have you dining like a diva at this local favorite. Since 1996, it's been an "attitude-free" zone for gays, lesbians and anyone else...
Reguliersdwarsstraat 38, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1982, Rose's Cantina has been drawing locals for Latin American flavors on a street known for its plethora of dining options. On a busy night, don't expect intimacy or romance, as the Reguliersdwarsstraat establishment is big, boisterous and...
Prinsengracht 381, 1016 HL Amsterdam, Netherlands
If artful cuisine served in sleek yet homey ambiance appeals, it would be sinful to miss Envy, a chic pearl on Prinsengracht, honored for the sixth consecutive year by Michelin. You're not likely to commit gluttony at this Italian deli-inspired...
