Amigas 2013
Collected by AO
List View
Map View
Save Place
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say...
Save Place
Calle Juarez/ Topete e Hidalgo Centro, Todos Santos - La Paz, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur, 23300 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
We had the most amazing breakfast in their beautiful and quaint back garden. I'm voting this the best Bloody Mary I've ever had. The cinnamon coffee was smooth and easy, and everyone's breakfast hit the spot. Spend a breakfast here and even a...
Save Place
Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...
Save Place
Calle Álvaro Obregón 23300, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
This abacus-inspired device tracks how many beers you take from the honor bar located next to the rooftop jacuzzi at Casa Tota (www.hotelcasatota.com). Located in the heart of Todos Santos, this new hotel is outrageously affordable (rooms start at...
Save Place
Carretera Federal 19 KM 50, San Juan, 23390 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja Beans Roasting Company purchases beans from a family farm in Puebla and roasts them in a vintage coffee roaster in Todos Santos. Order a latte to sip in the café’s garden patio, or buy a bag of beans to bring home. Baja Beans Roasting...
Save Place
Calle Francisco I. Madero 1240, Zona Central, 23300 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
In 2013, adventure company Todos Aventura (now known as The Hub) opened 15 miles of amazing mountain bike trails over dunes and around cacti and through dreamlike landscapes. Nothing beats a few hours of this kind of kickin' around right before...
Save Place
La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
Save Place
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Save Place
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Save Place
Instituto Tecnológico Regional, La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
Two to three nights a week, the owner of Galería de Todos Santos, Michael Cope, hosts Michael’s at the Gallery, where no more than 30 guests are served Asian fusion dishes such as Thai sweet chili ribs. Michael’s at the Gallery, 52/(01)...
Save Place
Carr. Transpeninsular, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
One & Only Palmilla is among a handful of luxury resorts that travelers can choose from in Baja California Sur's Los Cabos region, but its history may be the most interesting. Built in 1956, the hotel was commissioned by Abelardo...
Save Place
105 Calle de La Fortaleza, San Juan, PR 00901
I think the most appealing aspect of Old San Juan is the architecture and design of the city. Residential apartment buildings have been converted to designer boutiques or little B&Bs, and interior courtyards invite hungry guests to relax and...
Save Place
208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
Save Place
251 Calle San Justo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
I've often taken the eight-minute stroll down the cobblestone streets lined with colorful houses from La Fortaleza (the governor's residence) for a simple lunch in the 60-year-old Cafe Manolin. When my family and I need a break from the sun...
Save Place
Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Craving some delicious Puerto Rican food? Want some that is a little atypical but still with island/Latin flavor? The Red Flamboyan in Rincon is your spot. Opened in 2012 (under new owners), this place is nestled amongst the most iconic Puerto...
Save Place
Av. José Cedeño, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
From the best hidden restaurant on the north coast of Puerto Rico, this dish is duck spring rolls on a seaweed salad. It's a touch of French with a Puerto Rican flare. Chef Cedric Taquin does it all. He fishes for his own catch of the day, he...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever