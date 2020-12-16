Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

America's Greatest Lakes

Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
From the East Coast to the West, the United States boasts a collection of lakes as diverse and beautiful as the lands that surround them.
Save Place

Lake Buena Vista

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
When I dream of travel destinations, amusement parks seldom make the wish list; however, there is magic to stumble upon. While visiting friends in the Orlando area, I found myself on an adventure between the parks. A wish to try the famous Dole...
More Details >
Save Place

Pennybacker Bridge

5300 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78730, USA
Okay, so I've never seen someone actually pull off the "hang ten" maneuver (when the surfer walks to the front of the board and hangs all ten toes over the nose of the board) while wake surfing, but surfing is still a popular pastime on Lake ...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Powell

Lake Powell, United States
My uncle and I stood with my tripod on the lakeshore behind our houseboat, trying desperately to capture the massive red rock wall before us. It was one of my first lessons in night photography, and it wasn't going great: there just wasn't enough...
More Details >
Save Place

Diablo Lake

Diablo Lake, Washington 98283, USA
In the summer, take at least a couple of days to drive the North Cascades Loop — four hundred miles of alpine splendor just to the northeast of Seattle, just south of the Canadian border. At Diablo Lake, pull off the highway and check out the...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan, United States
Nothing beats coming home for the summer and meeting up with your old high school friends. Part of the yearly reunion is meeting on the beach and having a bon fire while watching the stars come out.
More Details >
Save Place

Schroon Lake

Schroon Lake, NY 12870, USA
On my way to Montreal, I turned off on the NY thruway in search of gas in the town of Schroon Lake. I was captivated by the beauty of the large, clear lake as we approached the town. If it wasn't 20 degrees outside, I might have jumped in. Perhaps...
More Details >
Save Place

Goat Lake

Goat Lake, Washington, USA
Both residents and visitors to the Pacific Northwest bemoan the region's seemingly eternal grey skies...But summer turns things around. By July, sun is (almost) reliable and the outdoors pulls you away from the indoor pursuits of bookstores and...
More Details >
Save Place

Lady Bird Lake

200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
It might be a part of the Colorado River—a man-made reservoir carved out of the river in 1960—but everyone calls the body of water bisecting Austin Lady Bird Lake. On hot summer days, scores of walkers and joggersmove alongthe lakeside paths...
More Details >
Save Place

Packer Lake Lodge

3901 Packer Lake Rd, Sierra City, CA 96125, USA

My wife, Robin, and I have been camping, fishing, and hiking in the Lakes Basin area, near Sierra City, since we met. These days, our usual home base is a tiny log cabin at the edge of Packer Lake, pictured here. From trailheads around Packer you...

More Details >
Save Place

Mono Lake

Mono Lake, California 93541, USA
The colors and incredible rocks at Mono Lake draw you in. It is like no place I have ever visited. The rock formations are called Tufa towers which form in a variety of ways at Mono Lake. The most visible formations are the towers on the lake’s...
More Details >
Save Place

Hanging Lake

After driving two hours through the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and hiking an hour up from the Colorado River following Dead Horse Creek, I came across the mirage of Hanging Lake - clear turquoise water and gushing waterfalls surrounded by lush...
More Details >
Save Place

Sun Lakes State Park

Coulee City, WA 99115, USA
I'd lived in Seattle for a couple of years before having the chance to explore 'East of the Mountains.' The everlasting rains of the Pacific Northwest seem like a distant memory when you cross the Cascade mountain range into eastern...
More Details >
Save Place

Dexter, ME 04930

Dexter, ME 04930, USA
Before a summer sunrise, Lake Wassookeag, Maine. People who live around here say that in the winter and spring, you can hear the lake freeze and thaw. No chance of that on a mid-summer morning, but what a thought--the sound, creaking and groaning,...
More Details >
Save Place

Green Lakes State Park

7900 Green Lakes Rd, Fayetteville, NY 13066, USA
Spend an entire day at Green Lakes, with its crystalline water and abundance of trees. Biking and walking down the nature trails, hiking, fishing, and purchase some food to enjoy on a blanket or at a picnic table are only some of the options the...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Vermilion

Lake Vermilion, Minnesota, USA
On a weekend visit to friends with no road access to their cabin on Lake Vermilion, we started our visit at the public boat landing where they picked us up on their pontoon. Any vacation that starts with a pontoon shuttle has to be great!
More Details >
Save Place

Watson Lake

Watson Lake, Prescott, AZ 86301, USA
This place is a wonderful surprise just 4 miles northeast of downtown Prescott, Az. The lake was formed by a dam in the 1900's, and the granite dells that surround the lake, and are in the lake are amazing. Not well known, but just of Hwy 89A it...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA, USA
In the early 1800's, French pirate Jean Lafitte had a rocking business plundering ships and smuggling the cargo into needy areas of New Orleans, like Robin Hood with a soupcon more swashbuckling. Lafitte was alternately hunted and utilized by the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without