Americana
Collected by Craig Heimbuch
17 Santuario Dr # A, Chimayo, NM 87522, USA
A little family-owned store that's been around since the 1920's, the El Potrero Trading Post in Chimayó offers provisions both 'spiritual' and 'temporal'--Catholic and Zuni carvings, popsicles and chile peppers... Get here by taking the "high...
2559 Puesta Del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
dummy
1595 US-101, Goleta, CA 93117, USA
Gaviota State Park has some amazing views- yes, that is the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands in the upper left corner! This image is taken from the Trespass Trail, just a short 2.5 mile total length and a 600 ft elevation gain, makes this an...
5995 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
This tavern was built as a stagecoach stop in 1886 and is located in the mountains above Santa Barbara. In the evening, dining here is romantic but during the day, you can see the beautiful views driving over the San Marcos pass. On a clear day,...
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
Union Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
