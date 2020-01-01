American History in Central New York: Seneca Falls

This is really small-town America at its best! It's history is entwined with the women’s rights movement, the invention of the steam engine and the construction of the Erie Canal. The village is also perfectly positioned for the exploration of New York’s award winning wine vineyards, the burgeoning cheese production scene, Mennonite craft and food markets, biking and hiking trails, top-notch fresh water fishing destinations and family friendly campgrounds.