America
Collected by Jennifer Johnson Harkness
Save Place
Lover's Ln, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
If you are looking for a great walk in San Francisco, try the Presidio National Park. Lover's Lane is a nice one to start with. If you drive, just after entering the southeastern gate (Presidio Blvd. Gate), you can make a left and park your car in...
Save Place
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Save Place
California, USA
I started to rock climb outside this year. Cathedral Peak in Tuolumne meadows can be climbed in 5 pitches. This is the view from the top.
Save Place
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Save Place
Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
Save Place
Wyoming, USA
Having been raised on National Geographic magazines, I have always been fascinated by western landscape of America. The jagged peaks of Tetons have been on my to-see list ever since I have known the works of Ansel Adams. Last labor day weekend, my...
Save Place
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Save Place
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Save Place
California, USA
A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
Save Place
Mormon Row, Wyoming, USA
One of the most exciting facets of life on the road is finding new ways to look at frequently photographed locations. Mormon Row is iconic Americana, right up there with the Statue of Liberty, the Grand Canyon, and the Welcome to Las Vegas sign,...
Save Place
Washington, USA
For several summers, I just couldn't seem to get the timing right for wildflowers while hiking around Mt. Rainier: too early, too late, too cold, rain...Finally, one summer, although the skies were grey and getting lower on the glaciers, I arrived...
Save Place
Wyoming, USA
Having never been to the Rockies before this trip and having never seen an actual real-life in-the-flesh buffalo before, it was a pretty overwhelming moment to come across an entire herd of them crossing the main road to graze in the Snake River...
Save Place
St John 00830, USVI
Virgin Islands National Park, which covers 63% of the island of St John, has converted me into a Caribbean traveler. With protection of the shorelines, reefs, and land provided by the national park's services, much of the island is still rustic...
Save Place
South Dakota, USA
Majestic rock structures rise high above the dry, crackled ground at Badlands National Park. Hiking and exploring in the park on some of the less-traveled paths will make you feel like you've landed on Mars.
Save Place
Utah 84718, USA
It's really fun to visit a place that has such rich travel-related history. National Geographic magazine, who photographed the area using Kodachrome film for a 1949 photo-spread, hence its name. This is Grosvenor Arch, named after the former...
Save Place
1 Muir Woods Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
Just 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge is Muir Woods National Monument, a 554-acre park; old-growth coast redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, cover 295 of those acres. Peaceful and lush, the forest is ideal for simply communing with...
Save Place
Colorado, USA
Hike, bike, or ride at your leisure up through Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Colorado. For photographers, I recommend taking Trail Ridge Road for its vast opportunity to stop off and take pictures of beautiful views. The trip begins in the...
Save Place
Hohokam Road, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA
Just beyond the western edge of Tucson, you'll find these Hohokam petroglyphs in Saguaro National Park. No one knows precisely when they were carved into the rocks, but Hohokam settlements in the Sonoran desert date back almost two thousand years....
Save Place
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
Save Place
Arizona 85619, USA
The Romero Canyon Trail is a fun and relatively easy hike with a big payoff at the end—the Romero Pools are beautiful little oases at the base of Romero Canyon, surrounded by groves of trees and other local flora. Roughly five and a half miles...
Save Place
Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, OR 97145, USA
You know how we hold our breath when we go underwater? Mussels hold their water when the tides recede, as happens here on the misty and moody and every now and then sunny Oregon coast. Later we popped into a seafood place down the road. The...
Save Place
St Marys, GA 31558, USA
For years I dreamed about going to Cumberland Island. I found out about the place after seeing photos of the Dungeness Ruins on a website and totally fell in love. After taking the ferry over from St. Mary's I spent the day there hiking, wandering...
Save Place
Marblemount, WA 98267, USA
It's about a ten-mile round-trip, but a summer hike up to Goat Lake in the Central Cascades will reward you with a glacially-colored mirror of snow-clad crags and distant waterfalls. An easy day-hike from Seattle (if you get up early), it's also...
Save Place
71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Trains Japan Railways Launches New Luxury Train in Kyushu
- 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
- 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It