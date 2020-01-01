Where are you going?
Amazing Trips for Solo Travelers

Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
Great Southern Rail

Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Baltra Island

Baltra Island, Ecuador
I spotted my first sea lion moments after landing in the Galapagos on Baltra Island; this fellow was a sight more bashful than I thought he might be, but he certainly wasn't shy. The most surprising aspect of a visit to the islands is the...
Franz Josef Glacier

Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
Ananda

Sahastradhara Road,, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 249001, India
The residence of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal (an Indian princely state) is now a 100-acre spa resort in the Himalayas devoted to hatha yoga and holistic and Ayurvedic wellness programs. Prior to arrival, guests fill out an Ayurveda and wellness...
La Fortuna

Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Okavango Delta

See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. On my first-ever trip to South Africa in May 2014, I was lucky enough to explore Cape Town with the newly launched outfitter, Escape + Explore Africa. The team gives active and adventurous visitors a...
La Réserve Ramatuelle Hotel-Spa & Villas

Chemin de la Quessine, 83350 Ramatuelle, France
After your river adventure on the Verdon, what better place to recover than St. Tropez, where a visitor can find everything they need just a stone’s throw from any the city’s famously moneyed beaches. A climb to the citadel overlooking the coast...
Old Bagan

Bagan was the capital of Burma (Myanmar) during the 11th to 13th centuries and is incredibly rich with history. During that period, thousands of huge stupas and temples were constructed, most notably, the amazing Ananda Temple, an architectural...
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours

xã Ba, Đông Giang, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Pedal past rice paddies, lotus ponds, and Khmer temples in the Mekong Delta on a SpiceRoads bicycle tour. The company offers 13 cycling journeys around Vietnam, from a one-day meander through the villages that surround Hanoi to a 10-day, 329-mile...
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
