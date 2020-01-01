Amazing places
Collected by Jessica M
Utah, USA
Just North of Moab, UT Arches National Park is a gem with over 2000 natural stone arches. The most popular hike is the three mile trail to Delicate Arch. It’s a fairly straight forward hike and it is uphill most of the way to the arch, but...
Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
I arrived in Cairo at night, in a blur of hectic traffic punctuated by blaring horns and blinking lights. The chaos ended as we drove through the gates of the Mena House Hotel, where I was whisked into one of the most opulent lobbies I'd ever...
The first glimpse you take at the Valle de la Luna (translated: "Moon Valley") will make you feel like you're visiting another planet. The deep red rocks, the massive sand dunes, and the speckling of salt across the surface is like nothing else I...
Via Arsenale di Terra, 5, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
She sits overlooking the harbor, and the train station; from her rooftop, the view of Genoa at sunrise or sunset, both, please the viewer immensely. Inside, she gleams with not modernity but a traditional elegance that hasn't lost its shimmer to...
Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan
Less than an hour south of Tokyo, Kamakura is a popular coastal town and home to the Great Buddha. This bronze statue of Amida Buddha, which stands on the grounds of Kotokuin Temple, has a height of 13.35 meters. It is the second tallest bronze...
Milford Track, Fiordland National Park 9679, New Zealand
Steve from Trips and Tramps makes a great tour guide through the Milford Track. The guided half-day hike, an easy seven miles on a well-groomed trail, was just a tease—given the time, the full four-day, 33-mile track would be well worth it. We...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
