Amazing Cambodia
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
Krong Kaeb, Cambodia
The coast of Cambodia, in particular the tiny seaside town of Kep, has some of the best seafood in Southeast Asia. At Kep's famous crab market you'll find a row of humble seafood shacks selling the day's catch. The most best of the bunch, Kim...
Kaoh Tonsay, Cambodia
Kep may rank as one of the world's most laid back beach towns. For more R&R I was told to take a 30-minute boat ride to sleepy Rabbit Island with its clear blue waters and excellent seafood shacks.
Cambodia
Ancient Khmers carved phalluses into the river in hopes that the water running over them would bring fertility to the river below. This is a nice short hike to take while enjoying a picnic lunch at the top.
ផ្ទះគ្មានលេខ ផ្លូវលេខ26 ភូមិវត្តបូព៌ សង្កាត់សាលាកុំរើក, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Situated among lotus ponds and palm gardens, the buildings at Angkor Village incorporate native Southeast Asian hardwoods and mimic traditional Khmer architectural styles. Ride on an elephant to Phnom Bakheng hill and watch the sunset or explore...
Angkor Archaeological Park, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Exploring an old sandstone passageway in the Bhuddist temple of Banteay Kdei (Citadel of Monks). This temple is south of the popular Ta Prohm and not as widely visited since much of the structure has collapsed. If not on a shoe string budget, I...
