Amazing Beaches in US
Collected by Daniel Phillips
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Let me put the good news front and center: This is not your father’s Ritz-Carlton (nor your mother’s). For example take the infinity pool, which practically drops you in the Atlantic. Then, there’s the art deco décor,...
119 Beach St, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944, USA
Boston boasts some of the best beaches around, many within easy reach. Singing Beach can be reached by MBTA and others within an hours drive are well worth the effort. Some are calm, with lake like water and other will have waves for surfers....
6747 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
Crandon Park’s beautiful two-mile beach on Key Biscayne is known for its pristine sand and calm waters, as well as its mangroves, coastal dunes, and sea grass beds. There’s also an amusement center as well as a nature center where you can see...
Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, USA
Well, my favorite beach at Washington Ave. in Avon, New Jersey is ready for the Summer of 2013. After the severe damage to our area beaches and beach towns, New Jersey is "Stronger than the Storm." On June 15th, the season will begin. Not...
101 E Arctic Ave, Folly Beach, SC 29439, USA
Officially named the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier, this landmark extends 1,045 feet into the Atlantic Ocean, making it the second-longest pier on the East Coast. It’s also 25 feet wide, allowing ample room for walkers, fishermen, and...
Rosemary Beach, FL 32413, USA
Located in South Walton—roughly in between Panama City and Destin on Florida’s scenic coastal route, 30A—Rosemary Beach’s perfect white sand and clear turquoise waters are as close to the Caribbean as Florida comes. Unless...
7 Rockaway St, Clearwater, FL 33767, USA
It’s not easy to find beachfront dining in the Tampa area, but you can nearly put your feet in the sand at Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach. The most popular item on the menu is the grouper sandwich; made fresh from the Gulf of Mexico...
1923 Boddeker Rd, Galveston, TX 77550, USA
East Beach is the biggest public beach in Texas. Located at the far eastern tip of Galveston Island, East Beach is known for its beach parties, fishing, and bird watching.You can rent chairs and umbrellas, which are usually in ample supply. Expect...
