Alluring Alexandria
Collected by Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert
Experience the independent spirit and historic traditions of Alexandria
480 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Located across from Market Square the Hotel Monaco Alexandria is ideally situated for exploring all the Old Town Alexandria has to offer. Rooms are spacious with playful touches throughout and the feather soft bed is the perfect respite whether...
105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Housed in an old munitions factory The Torpedo Factory Art Center is now the keystone of Alexandria's revitalized waterfront district and features 85 studios where you can observe artists in action and buy original works. This showcase of local...
1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
A focus on seasonal, farm to table offerings with a modern twist makes Vermilion one of the jewels of Alexandria's dining scene. The cozy ruby hued booths downstairs are perfect for a romantic date night while the casually modern space upstairs is...
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
PX is the place to go for creative cocktails in Old Town Alexandria but you won't find it by looking for a neon sign or a raucous crowd. A blue light outside the door denotes the location for those in the know, a knock of the door brings a raven...
218 N Lee St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Tucked into one of Alexandria's classic brick townhomes, La Bergerie will take you straight to Lyon. Greeted by the charming owner Laurent we settled in one of the cozy booths and let the experienced staff take care of us. Dinner is about the show...
2411 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Located a short drive from Old Town in the lively Del Ray neighborhood Cheesetique is a temple to all things cheese.. Not to miss is their gooey, melty mac ‘n’ cheese; ranked as one of the best in the country by none other than Food & Wine...
3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304, USA
Since 2011, Port City is the first brewery to operate in Alexandria, VA, since the Prohibition days of the early 1900s. The state of the art brewery, with 60-barrel stainless steel fermentation tanks, has an exciting line of handmade,...
800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Teaism is a collection of D.C. restaurants that serves a variety of high-quality teas and tasty fare with an Asian twist. The menu offers dishes that cater to all types of diets: omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The newest and largest...
8405-F Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309, USA
An exceptional experience awaits you beyond the doors of this magnificent Colonial, located on a hill on the banks of the Potomac River. Situated on 8,000 beautifully landscaped acres, the home exudes the style and opulence worthy of a true...
724 Jefferson St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Fleurir is a charming chocolate boutique that produces and sells exquisite chocolate bonbons and treats. Chocolatier Robert Ludlow creates innovative flavors out of quality ingredients that include lavender shiraz, peanut butter banana, and lemon...
2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Washingtonians flock to the Dairy Godmother for a taste of Wisconsin. Visitors, who include President Obama, come to this neighborhood hangout to indulge in homemade frozen custard and other nostalgia-inducing treats. Chocolate and vanilla cones...
