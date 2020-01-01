Allie Phoenix
Collected by Briony Horgan
6335 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
I've been going to Richardson's as my favorite neighborhood local since they opened over 20 years ago. Great southwestern food, seafood and margaritas. They opened a sister restaurant a few blocks away called Rokerij a few years ago. It was really...
4402 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
Lux has the best vibe in town. Jeff built the coffee shop in such a central location to be near the soul of creative Phoenix. The coffee is hand-roasted in house, and you can pair it with a seasonal pie or a bear claw, or even a full-fledged meal....
3815 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
You will want reservations to get into this place. The Mission Restaurant and Lounge serves modern Latin cuisine in a fantastic bar restaurant with a wonderful outdoor back patio (seen here). The chef is Matthew Carter, also known for the House...
6166 N Scottsdale Rd #601, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Tacos. Traditionally Mexican. These days, however, tacos are taking on some new personalities. Though some of the most memorable flavors I've ever had on a corn tortilla are still traditional, (pickled onions, please) there are a few new taco...
Scottsdale Vista Estates, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, USA
In downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas...
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, USA
Welcome Diner may be new to downtown Phoenix but it has quite a history. Built in the 1940's in Kansas, it was trucked over to Arizona where it operated on Route 66 for 25 years before it moved to its current location on Roosevelt. By partnering...
623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
This place always has a wait (though reservations are available for a party of six or more). Thankfully, the bar across the street makes waiting a little easier, and when you taste the pizza, you'll know why Pizzeria Bianco has...
810 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Angels Trumpet Ale House boasts a rotating roster of 36 beers and 6 wines on tap. Their building design is centered around beer, so patrons are served only the freshest, coolest beer. Committed to encouraging craft brewing, their beer knowledge...
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
LON’s at The Hermosa Inn is our favorite in the Scottsdale area because the outdoor patio dining has a genuine vintage Southwestern feel. The indoor dining experience is superb, but for the ultimate romantic atmosphere try to reserve a spot on the...
5402 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Camelback Inn is offers my dream staycation. This AAA 5-Diamond hotel has maintained its excellence since it first came around in the 1930's. it has an old pueblo-style feel that really exemplifies Southwestern culture. You'll get the most amazing...
