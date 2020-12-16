All-American Getaways
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Sometimes the best adventures are in your own backyard. Here are 10 of our favorite American escapes.
Save Place
330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property...
Save Place
503 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303, USA
Located a few blocks from Courthouse Square and Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, about 100 miles north of Phoenix, the Motor Lodge is ideal for a retro road trip. The 13-room lodge began life around 1910 as summer cabins. After a century of...
Save Place
112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t mean...
Save Place
112 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
In Charleston, historic preservation is a way of life, and Planters Inn lives up to that reputation. The 1844 building, originally built as a dry good store and warehouse and converted to a hotel in the 1980s, was restored in 2008 and furnished...
Save Place
601 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s small downtown is undergoing a renaissance of sorts, perhaps best characterized by The Marker, a new hotel opening in early 2015 that straddles the line between iconic and forward-thinking.
The wrapping is classic Key...
The wrapping is classic Key...
Save Place
15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Located on the site of the former Bromfield Mansion, XV Beacon embraces both old and new luxury. The original building was constructed in the late 1800s by renowned Boston architect William Gibbons Preston and the hotel renovation took care to...
Save Place
447 Grand Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Venice’s leafy side streets are lined with the kind of charming little bungalows that make an out-of-towner sigh, wishing they’d beaten the zeitgeist and bought one back before this quirky little beach town was trendy. A temporary cure? Perhaps a...
Save Place
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Freehand Miami bills itself as “a hostel for a new generation of travelers.” Indeed, a visit here confirms that it’s very far from the stereotypical dingy hostel. In fact, were it not for the shared rooms, the Freehand would likely fall into the “...
Save Place
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the...
Save Place
79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, MT 59858, USA
In 2007, hedge fund investor Jim Manley bought a working cattle ranch on the site of a historic silver-mining claim to stake as his bigger-than-life family retreat. In 2010, he opened up the Ranch at Rock Creek, a toy-filled haven in southwest ...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25