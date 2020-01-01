Algarve, Portugal
Collected by Miguel Carvalho
Iberia
Driving around the Algarve and Alentejo, the search for old windmills is always fun. Each time I see one , I have to get out and investigate. This one is refurbished and in working order. It is finished in the traditional manner of whitewash with...
8600 Lagos, Portugal
The Praia do Mos is a beach in Lagos, Portugal on the Algarve's rugged west coast. The beach is long and clean with golden sand.It is beautiful in February and March and wonderful in August. Sunbathing, fishing and boat tours make for a great...
Rua Serpa Pinto, 32, 7630-174 Odemira, Portugal
While in the Algarve last Summer, we decided to look for unusual beaches. We got a good map in Lagos where we were staying. The map listed beaches on the wild western coast of Portugal. We decided to go to Praia do Amado ( Amado Beach). There were...
8600 Lagos, Portugal
Some of the most unusual and fascinating sights in the western Algarve are the steep cliffs towering over the beaches. Each cliff is different in size and shape. Some are huge and imposing. I had wanted to see as many as possible, so on two...
Praia Castelejo, Portugal
While vacationing in the Algarve I wanted to visit a beach described as unusual and exotic. We left Lagos and traveled west past Vila do Bispo and followed the signs for about 15 minutes. We had heard that there was a beautiful beach in the area...
Praia Castelejo, Portugal
Each time I visit this beach, I am enchanted anew. These beautiful sands, sea, and cliffs are exotic. I sit on the sand watching swimmers, surfers, boaters, and fishermen. I watch the birds happily flying around. I stare at the brilliant blue sky...
R. da Praia, 8650 Budens, Portugal
While in the Lagos and western Algarve, I searched for lesser known beaches. With so many miles of coastline, I knew there had to be more beaches and less crowded ones at that. So my husband and I set out for several days to find these gems. We...
Lagos, 8600, Portugal
The ancient town of Lagos is filled with restaurants, bars, and shops. The walls of the old fort are at one entrance to the town. This was the town from which the first Portuguese maritime expeditions embarked. Prince Henry the Navigator's school...
Fortaleza de Sagres, 8650-360 Sagres, Portugal
Dubbed by old tales as "The place where land ends and the sea begins", Sagres is europe's most western village (with Lisbon being the most western city). A strategic intersection between the trading routes between the Mediterranean and the...
R. Comendador Vilarinho 27, 8300-148 Silves, Portugal
It is pretty much like walking into a Portuguese family's seafood feast. Everyone knows each other, and even strangers join in the union ambience, along with the waiters and the owners. Upon entering you can hear the bashing of hammers in crab...
