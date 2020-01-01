Alexa's Miami Beach Getaway
Collected by Barry Brown , AFAR Staff
2390 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Panther Coffee, in the ultra-cool Wynwood Art District and two other Miami locations, makes all drinks and brews to order, specializing in cortaditos, espressos, and roasting their own beans. It’s a hip spot with a Pacific Northwest...
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Looking for some down-home comfort food with an upscale twist? Head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants and whose fried chicken was declared the best in the South by Southern Living...
1427 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
I'm not a fan of vodka so I chose Barton G's French Martini complete with a Chambord popsicle. At $32 a pop, it's not something I'd recommend for anything more than the experience. While I did enjoy the drink and it's coolness (who doesn't want to...
Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Lincoln Road is a pedestrians-only boulevard in the heart of South Beach and one of the most popular places to visit in the area. Lined with shops and restaurants in historic Art Deco buildings and shaded by tall trees and...
3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Daniel Ramirez, a Miami native and the chef de cuisine at the pioneering Harry’s Pizzeria, has helped usher in the city’s new wave of Neapolitan pies—pies so good they’d make a nonna cry. With locations in the Design...
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Everyone in these parts eagerly awaits the Florida stone crab season, which runs from October through May. As soon as it starts, they flock to Joe’s Stone Crab, a South Beach institution that’s been cracking the sweet crustaceans for more...
1200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
No Name Harbor provided calm, and secret, waters to pirates darting around the Florida Keys. Now it provides safe harbor to pricey yachts and lowly jet skis darting around Miami. Boater’s Grill provides Cuban fare with a luxury view no matter how...
10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156, USA
While I went to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their annual Chocolate Festival, I took time to walk around and found a little spot I'd previously overlooked. With a nearby bench, I took in a few moments to enjoy the sound of the water...
1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite...
