Alexandria with Kids

Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Founded in 1749, Alexandria has seen its fair share of history, as a big tobacco trading post, an occupied city in the South during the Civil War, and now a hip suburb of Washington, D.C. Just nine miles from D.C., Alexandria is a great place to play, shop, and eat.
Gadsby's Tavern Museum

134 N Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
If you were traveling through Alexandria, VA back in the early 19th century and looking for a place for a meal and a good night’s rest, Gadsby’s Tavern and the adjoining City Hotel would have been where you would have dined and slept. Today the...
Old Town

Old Town, Alexandria, VA, USA
As you're strolling down King Street, it's hard to wrap your head around that you're walking down the same brick and cobblestone streets that George Washington walked down. An area once filled with taverns and offices has been given new life, with...
Vermilion

1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
A focus on seasonal, farm to table offerings with a modern twist makes Vermilion one of the jewels of Alexandria's dining scene. The cozy ruby hued booths downstairs are perfect for a romantic date night while the casually modern space upstairs is...
Pasara Thai

2051 Jamieson Ave, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
I’m not usually one for chain restaurants, even when they’re local chains, but tucked back into the Carlyle area of Old Town, across the street from the Westin, is Old Town’s best Thai restaurant. The third location of a local chain, Pasara Thai...
The Dairy Godmother

2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Don’t let the line snaking back and forth inside the Dairy Godmother deter you: it is worth the wait. A visit on any summer evening (and even sometimes in the winter) will find the line double-backed inside this Del Ray hot spot. Liz, the Dairy...
Starbucks

100 S Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
What could possibly be so special about a Starbucks? There are seemingly millions of them dotting the street corners, parking lots, airport concourses and hotel lobbies world wide. But this Starbucks is different. You’ll still find the same array...
Pretty People Vintage

108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Pretty People Vintage is a one-stop shop for finding unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories in Old Town. Owner Annie Lee curates her collection with wearable pieces that can easily be incorporated into the modern woman's wardrobe. Throughout...
Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
As you walk along the waterfront, it will immediately catch your eye—a large, Art Deco building with an unusual name: the Torpedo Factory. Once actually home to a factory that produced torpedoes for WWII, it has since been taken over by painters,...
Alexandria Farmers' Market

301 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Whenever I'm traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning exploring a local farmers market. You can also find lots of locals there, shopping for their weekly produce, and it's also a great place to sample food from local restaurants. Every Saturday...
