Alexandria with Friends

Founded in 1749, Alexandria has seen its fair share of history, as a big tobacco trading post, an occupied city in the South during the Civil War, and now a hip suburb of Washington, D.C. Just nine miles from D.C., Alexandria is a great place to play, shop, and eat.
Acclaimed chef José Andrés brings his love of tapas to the D.C. area with Jaleo. The warm and spacious restaurant in Crystal City serves an impressive assortment of traditional small dishes and wines from Spain that include many vegetarian and...
Now a museum, the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary was founded in 1792 and when the family closed the business in 1933, they left everything as-is. So, what you see when you visit is a fascinating slice of Americana in its original state. The museum...
One of the best walking tours in Alexandria is along the waterfront. Spanning from Oronoco Bay Park down to Waterfront Park, several gravel paths connect this 0.8 mile stroll. Stumble into Oronoco Bay Park on any given summer weekend and you're...
I’m not usually one for chain restaurants, even when they’re local chains, but tucked back into the Carlyle area of Old Town, across the street from the Westin, is Old Town’s best Thai restaurant. The third location of a local chain, Pasara Thai...
Pizza seems to be everywhere, but good pizza is notoriously hard to find. When in Alexandria, look no further than one of Old Town’s newest pizza places, Red Rocks. A local chain (there are one or two others in the DC area), Red Rocks is all about...
Alexandria has been around since before the founding of our country and has always been home to a number of taverns. However, during Prohibition, Alexandria was also home to something else: a speakeasy. In the decades since alcohol started flowing...
As the name implies, Grape + Bean is a local favorite for those looking to purchase quality wine and coffee. Both its Alexandria locations also sell a premium selection of beers, teas, specialty beverages, and gourmet snacks. The stores have an...
You won't find any cheesy FBI t-shirts here, which is why this store is popular with locals and visitors. Locals flock here for their great selection of Virginia wine (my favorites come from the Little Washington Vineyard and Afton Mountain...
Commonly referred to as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the world's tallest standing bronze statue honors the Marines who have defended the United States since November 10, 1775 with every major battle campaign inscribed at its base. The 32-foot-high...
