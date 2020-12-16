Alexandria for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Founded in 1749, Alexandria has seen its fair share of history, as a big tobacco trading post, an occupied city in the South during the Civil War, and now a hip suburb of Washington, D.C. Just nine miles from D.C., Alexandria is a great place to play, shop, and eat.
1022 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
It seems like there is a cupcake store in every city these days. I generally don’t go in to them – not because I don’t like cupcakes but because I do like cupcakes. At a recent lunch break, I met the two owners of Alexandria Cupcake along with a...
724 Jefferson St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Fleurir is a charming chocolate boutique that produces and sells exquisite chocolate bonbons and treats. Chocolatier Robert Ludlow creates innovative flavors out of quality ingredients that include lavender shiraz, peanut butter banana, and lemon...
Mt Vernon Trail, United States
Alexandria has an extensive trail system that connects George Washington’s Mt. Vernon home with D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and beyond. An extremely popular activity with locals and visitors is to grab a bike and ride on the Mt. Vernon Trail....
211 N Union St #250, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
One of the best ways to take in the monuments that make D.C. famous is from the water. The advantages are many: less crowds, no parking issues, cool Potomac breezes, and a unique point of view. I love an evening tour, when you get to see...
105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
As you walk along the waterfront, it will immediately catch your eye—a large, Art Deco building with an unusual name: the Torpedo Factory. Once actually home to a factory that produced torpedoes for WWII, it has since been taken over by painters,...
121 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
The building in which Il Porto is housed, on the corner of Lee and King Streets right in the heart of Old Town, has an interesting history. First it was built and owned by a sea captain. Then it was a brothel (!). Then it was a shop that sold...
1012 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Killer E.S.P. is a cool, contemporary coffeehouse in the heart of Old Town, featuring Stumptown Coffee, sorbetto, and pie (hence 'E.S.P.'—the 'E' is for espresso), as well as a nice place to sit down and hang out for a while. Whether you're on...
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Alexandria has been around since before the founding of our country and has always been home to a number of taverns. However, during Prohibition, Alexandria was also home to something else: a speakeasy. In the decades since alcohol started flowing...
2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Although chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie. Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in ...
127 S Fairfax St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Located down a quiet side street off of Old Town’s main drag, the Shoe Hive is the local answer to the chain stores that have popped up along King Street. Filled with shoes for every imaginable occasion, women, you’ve been warned: you can spend a...
117 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Vintage Mirage in Old Town Alexandria offers a surprisingly wide range of upscale vintage (some of which dates to the 19th century), and is the personal project of former Manhattanite Elinor Coleman. The collection of clothing, jewelry, and...
301 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Whenever I'm traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning exploring a local farmers market. You can also find lots of locals there, shopping for their weekly produce, and it's also a great place to sample food from local restaurants. Every Saturday...
118 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Want to know what happened to Short Jack’s head after it was unceremoniously separated from the rest of his body? Curious to know about the mystery of the woman who stayed in Room #8 at the Gadsby Tavern? Are you dying (pun intended) to find out...
218 N Lee St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Tucked into one of Alexandria's classic brick townhomes, La Bergerie will take you straight to Lyon. Greeted by the charming owner Laurent we settled in one of the cozy booths and let the experienced staff take care of us. Dinner is about the show...
London has one. So do Seattle, Niagara Falls, Brisbane, Perth, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Malacca Island, Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach. Now Maryland's National Harbor claims its own observation wheel. For $15, ride and be lifted in one of 42...
