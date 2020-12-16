Alexandria for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Founded in 1749, Alexandria has seen its fair share of history, as a big tobacco trading post, an occupied city in the South during the Civil War, and now a hip suburb of Washington, D.C. Just nine miles from D.C., Alexandria is a great place to play, shop, and eat.
103 N Alfred St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
One of my favorite go-to places for a quick bite is Bittersweet Café: known for serving simple, delicious wrap sandwiches, smoothies, and freshly squeezed juices. However what makes Bittersweet Café special is that on Tuesday through Saturday...
1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
A focus on seasonal, farm to table offerings with a modern twist makes Vermilion one of the jewels of Alexandria's dining scene. The cozy ruby hued booths downstairs are perfect for a romantic date night while the casually modern space upstairs is...
102 S Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
I swear you get a waft of the smell of freshly brewed coffee well before you reach the front door to Misha’s. It’s the perfect advertisement for this small, local coffeehouse. Step inside the front door and enter into a quirky yet very charming...
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Owned by Dublin native and renown chef, Cathal Armstrong, at Eamonn’s you’ll enjoy the freshest fish and support a chef who is dedicated to the local food movement. Named after his son, Eamonn’s serves the best chipper in the DC metro area that...
105-107 S Fairfax St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Now a museum, the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary was founded in 1792 and when the family closed the business in 1933, they left everything as-is. So, what you see when you visit is a fascinating slice of Americana in its original state. The museum...
Old Town, Alexandria, VA, USA
As you're strolling down King Street, it's hard to wrap your head around that you're walking down the same brick and cobblestone streets that George Washington walked down. An area once filled with taverns and offices has been given new life, with...
2 E Walnut St, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
As the name implies, Grape + Bean is a local favorite for those looking to purchase quality wine and coffee. Both its Alexandria locations also sell a premium selection of beers, teas, specialty beverages, and gourmet snacks. The stores have an...
1012 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Killer E.S.P. is a cool, contemporary coffeehouse in the heart of Old Town, featuring Stumptown Coffee, sorbetto, and pie (hence 'E.S.P.'—the 'E' is for espresso), as well as a nice place to sit down and hang out for a while. Whether you're on...
105 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
As you walk along the waterfront, it will immediately catch your eye—a large, Art Deco building with an unusual name: the Torpedo Factory. Once actually home to a factory that produced torpedoes for WWII, it has since been taken over by painters,...
108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Pretty People Vintage is a one-stop shop for finding unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories in Old Town. Owner Annie Lee curates her collection with wearable pieces that can easily be incorporated into the modern woman's wardrobe. Throughout...
800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Teaism is a collection of D.C. restaurants that serves a variety of high-quality teas and tasty fare with an Asian twist. The menu offers dishes that cater to all types of diets: omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The newest and largest...
