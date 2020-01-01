Albuquerque
Collected by Kelly Pugh
321 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
In Old Town, locals often frequent the inviting, friendly Monica's El Portal, a 36-year-old institution, housed in an unassuming building. There's a range of traditional homemade dishes like blue corn chicken and a hearty green-chile stew. The...
100 Bien Mur Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, USA
Bien Mur Indian Market Center in Sandia Pueblo is an excellent spot to buy a wide range of turquoise jewelry (from Hopi, Navajo, Santo Domingo, and Zuni tribes), handmade Native American rugs, Pendleton blankets, and sand paintings. Not to worry,...
511 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
Caps for sale. Since 1946, The Man's Hat Shop has offered over 4,000 styles of you guessed it, hats. The popular, uber-friendly mainstay caters to a variety of styles (from English barrettes to cowboy hats) and materials (straw to coonskin)....
8400 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, USA
Experience the tasting room of Gruet Winery, founded by Gilbert Gruet, whose family originally hailed from the Champagne region of France. The stately winery is a perfect venue for serious sipping of the label's sparkling wines (popular in both...
2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA
Frontier Restaurant is smack in the middle of the University of New Mexico neighborhood with student friendly hours from 5am-1am. It's casual and busy, the food is cheap and good and their green chili cheeseburger was featured on Man V. Food on...
30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA
The Sandía Mountains rise to over 10,000 feet behind Albuquerque. From the top, the view over New Mexico is unparalleled: on a clear day, your eyes can take in eleven thousand square miles--almost one-tenth of the state! The quickest way up is the...
Francisco - Armijo - Otero Addition, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
For the countless road-trippers who still follow the old 'Mother Road' through the western U.S., Albuquerque is one of the highlights. Much of the modern city might seem indistinguishable from suburban anywhere, but if you're on your way to the...
2711 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
A modest, friendly family establishment (serving since 1963) where locals and visitors-in-the-know visit for flavorful James Beard award-winning New Mexican cuisine including carne adovada with warm, marinated roast cubed pork in a brick red chile...
806 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
It's sunsets galore at the roof of Albuquerque's newly renovated Hotel Parq Central. Soak in the stunning views as the city lights shine atop the Apothecary Lounge. There's a hearty sampling of jazz-age and prohibition cocktails a la the Sazerac...
Albuquerque, NM, USA
One of the most memorable ways to experience New Mexico’s spectacular landscapes is by floating high above it all in a hot air balloon. Opportunities abound across the entire state, from soaring over the stunning Rio Grande Gorge in Taos to...
949 Montoya St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
Eating local doesn't get much more local than this: breakfasting on the same field where the ingredients for your quiche, salad, and green-machine smoothie were grown. There's one catch. You have to do a little work to get there. Old Town Farm...
4201 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA
Nearly all the talk of New Mexico surrounds what? . . . Chile! Red or Green is the state motto and no one quite understands the difference between Mexican and New Mexican food (unless you're from New Mexico). It's my hometown so naturally my...
11110 San Rafael Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA
Being from Abq myself, the balloon fiesta holds a special place in my heart so I always make a point to return home with friends for the balloon fiesta to see the spectacle of 500+ balloons taking off into the clear blue sky!
600 Central Ave SE A, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
What really drew me to this place was that they serve Intelligentsia Coffee and when you've been driving through desert for a couple days with only Starbucks to fall back on, this was a no brainer. What was even better was that the food was...
Taos Ski Valley holds a reputation as one of the most challenging mountains in the west, and the pinnacle of the valley's double-blacks resides atop Kachina Peak. It's about a 45-minute hike to the peak but at the top you can surely see the...
4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
The Spanish-style bed and breakfast is famous for lavender, the focus of lectures, festivals, cooking classes, and a line of spa products distilled on-site. Rooms feature beehive-shaped kiva fireplaces, wood floors, and traditional New Mexican...
