Ain't that pretty at all (but it really is)
Collected by Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor
I'd like to go back to Paris someday...
Inishmore, Co. Galway, Ireland
Set just a short ferry ride off of the Galway coast of Ireland, the Aran Islands are one of the last outposts where Irish is the language you'll find spoken on the streets. Most of the 1,200 residents work as commercial fisherman or make sweaters...
50 - 54 Marshall St & Ferreira St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107, South Africa
After a long day of filming and shooting, I rushed off to meet a friend and fellow photographer to try and snap a shot of the sunset over the CBD. This day had turned out to be particularly nice as for the past few days it'd had been really...
South Hall Rd, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
Rising high, the Sather Tower beacons visitors to at least absorb the higher education and beautifully laid out campus. Enter the campus from Telegraph Ave side and make your way up the hill towards the obelisk-shaped monument. You can climb the...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
