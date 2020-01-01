Africa trip
Collected by Jenn
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
Northern Pkwy & Data Cres, Ormonde 99-Ir, Johannesburg, 2159, South Africa
225 meters below the surface of the earth, visitors make their way through dim passageways that miners in the late 1800s had navigated in search of gold. The tour guide 'jokingly' points out that if for some reason we get stuck down there, the...
5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
Dornier Road, Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
Dornier’s modern cellar and production facility is quite different from the traditional 18th- and 19th-century buildings you’ll see in the winelands. For example, a pool above the cellar regulates the temperature of the wines in an...
Pass Road, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
There are several good reasons to make a special trip to this winery, not least that its sauvignon, pinot noir and shiraz regularly win major awards. The most obvious, however, hits you as soon as you walk through the restaurant and onto the...
andBeyond Ngala Private Game Reserve, Timbavati, 1380, South Africa
The &Beyond Ngala Safari Lodge is located on the Ngala Private Game Reserve, an unfenced private concession wedged between the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and Kruger National Park. &Beyond leases the land from World Wildlife Fund...
Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
Tennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with...
Bazaruto Island, Mozambique
One of Africa’s only surviving colonies of dugong, a cousin to the manatee, lives amid the Bazaruto Archipelago’s curling vines of seaweed. A team of conservationists based at Marlin Lodge monitors the creatures weekly. Guests can participate in...
Benguerra Island, Mozambique
On Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, Azura is made up of 16 white-walled villas with pitched thatch roofs. Each villa has an unobstructed view that extends from the sand out to the sea. In the evening, recline on a wicker chair with a...
Unnamed Road, Mozambique
The channel between Bazaruto and Benguerra islands provides access to deep gullies during low tide. The Azura resort runs trips to Two Mile Reef, where snorkelers can swim with parrotfish and sea horses. Illustration by Polly Becker. This appeared...
Bazaruto, Inhambane, Mozambique
Bazaruto is an island of contrasts. Look one direction and you see the Turquoise Indian Ocean and white sand beach. Look the other and it’s as if you were gazing out to Egypt, taking in views of 300-foot red sand dunes and palm-dotted lakes....
Mozambique
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Two plane flights, plus a drive and you arrive to this tiny island off the coast of Mozambique in the Bazaruto Archipelago. The former Indigo Bay Hotel was the nicest accommodation on the island when it...
Vilankulos, Mozambique
Traditional fishing boats, or dhows, catch the tropical winds with durable cloth sails. Sailaway Dhow Safaris leads snorkeling and kite-surfing excursions aboard the 26- to 40-foot boats. Illustration by Polly Becker. This appeared in the...
Tofo Beach, Mozambique
The best part of our stay in Tofo was Casa Azul. This little guesthouse is right on the beach with just a few rooms, run by a lovely woman named Laura. We enjoyed drinking our morning coffee on the porch and eating meals family style with the few...
Sossusvlei, Namibia
Our overlander truck raced to the Sossusvlei park gate to make the sunrise open. This morning's goal - to walk Namibia's Dune 45 and witness the play of sun and shadows over the awe-inspriring red sand dunes at daybreak. In our hurry we stopped,...
Sossusvlei, Namibia
[I lifted the description from Wikipedia. Definitely come here if you're in Namibia. There are quite a few tourists so if you do, come early and go with a proper outfitter, you can have more solitude and an easier time getting in.] Deadvlei is a...
