Africa Is...
Collected by Sia Alexander
Bankass, Mali
Centuries ago, the ancient Tellem people of Mali built their mud homes high up on a cliff ledge on the Bandiagara escarpment. When I first saw the Tellem cliff dwellings, I was at ground level looking up at them; they looked like several rows of...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
I am deeply, madly, insatiably in love with Lagos, Nigeria. A place that has been dubbed, "one of the worst cities in the world," has captured my heart in such a way that I fear I may never recover. Lagos is my secret love, because most of my...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Traveling with mom to a destination that many tend to shy from. We had an incredible journey traveling throughout Egypt and cruising down the nile.
Al Helmia, El-Khalifa, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Just because the Sultan Hasan Mosque is 600 years old doesn't mean they can't use modern technology to keep it clean.
San, Mali
I arrived into the town of San, Mali in the late afternoon. I immediately headed to the center of town as I was curious to see San’s Grand Mosque, which is a beautiful Sudanese style earthen building, plastered entirely by hand. There, I bumped...
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Riad Laarous, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Everything glitters in this breathtaking shop: antique Berber silver, amber jewelry, inlaid mother-of-pearl furniture, and ceramic bowls full of gleaming beads and stones. 3 Fhal Chidmi, Rue Mouassine, 212/(0) 24-442-2578. This appeared in the...
Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of...
Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania
As easy as it would be to spend an entire trip to Zanzibar lazing around on soft-sand beaches, it’s well worth skipping an hour or two of sunbathing to see Stone Town, the ancient district of Zanzibar. With its narrow cobblestoned streets,...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
