Africa; Capetown
Collected by Annie Moberly
Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch NU, Stellenbosch, 7613, South Africa
On a random drive out with my cousin one weekend, we decided to venture out to some wine estates in the Stellenbosch area. We happened to stumble upon this gem called the Hidden Valley Wine Estate. Stunning views all around, provided us with an...
Surfers Corner, Beach Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
If you're coming to Cape Town to surf, or just to escape the city center for the night and are on a limited budget, the Beach Lodge in Muizenberg is an affordable and comfortable option. This Edwardian-era building now offers dorm rooms and a...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
No matter how many times you visit Boulders Beach, seeing the African penguin colony in Simon's Town will always make you smile. The park itself is run by South Africa National Park service. There is a long wooden boardwalk on the outskirts of the...
6 Killarney Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
If you're looking to do some whale watching from the comfort of your couch, Whale Watcher's self-catering apartments is where you'll want to book a stay. Southern Right Whales visit False Bay every spring. With a balcony facing the beach, you'll...
Cape Point, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
While Cape Point is not, in fact, the southernmost tip of Africa—as is often claimed—it is generally accepted that the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet somewhere between here and the real tip, Cape Agulhas. Still, Cape Point is about as dramatic as...
76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is a city icon. And who better to preside over the entrance than another icon? Mahatma Gandhi, who had a strong connection to South Africa (he worked in the country as a young man, and developed his political views...
Main Rd, Cape Town, South Africa
Just south of Cape Town along the Cape Peninsula, Kalk Bay is a picturesque fishing village and offers visitors several antique shops to browse along the main road. You never know what treasures you'll find. Quagga feels like stepping into the...
Shop 12 High Constantia Center, Constantia Main Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7848, South Africa
After a wine tasting at Groot Constantia, have a leisurely lunch or dinner at a cute little French café called Pastis. It’s located in the High Constantia shopping plaza, right outside of the road that leads to the vineyards. Sitting outside...
Andrews Rd, Scott Estate, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
no matter how much housing is built in South Africa there is always more needed. due to a large influx from Zimbabwe, and other neighboring countries it appears that there will be "unofficial settlements" for a while longer. not all housing in...
W Quay Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
There’s a reason Cape Grace always tops the list of Cape Town’s best hotels. Everyone loves a classic, particularly the kind where the service might lull you into thinking you’re the only one at the hotel. That’s no small...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
Noordhoek, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
Noordhoek beach is located on the Atlantic side of the Cape Peninsula and, like most beaches in Cape Town, best enjoyed at sunset. Along the road to the beach you'll find several guesthouses, making it a great weekend getaway destination for Cape...
Boschendal Estate, Pniel St, Groot, Franschhoek, 7680, South Africa
At Boschendal, guests can slow down and savor “Le Pique Nique,” a pre-packed picnic basket that you can order in advance of your visit to the vineyard. When you arrive, collect your wicker basket filled with sweet and savory treats,...
90 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
I took a stroll down to the beach in Seapoint, Cape Town and although it was windy, it was definitely worth the trip, as I got to snap this magnificent sunset by the sea.
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
1d, 364 Voortrekker Rd, Maitland, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
"Ubuntu" is a Xhosa and Zulu word for conveying how, when we support one another as a part of a community, everyone in that community can accomplish great things. Ubuntu Bicycles, located in Salt River, is a bespoke bicycle shop combining the...
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
27 Somerset Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The casual Village Market in Cape Town is set in a rather upscale, downtown shopping mall called the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village. Take the escalators to the upper level, where you'll find an open-air courtyard with ample seating among tables...
Beau Constantia, 1043 Constantia Main Road, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Forget the dimly lit cellar tours and the stacks of French oak barrels. Beau Constantia is unlike the other wine estates you'll visit in Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine valley. The modern cement-and-glass tasting room at this boutique wine...
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
Trips to Cape Town find me returning to a quaint little Mexican bistro called El Burro. Fantastic food at perfect prices with superior service have me and my guests always itching for more. Pictured above is a speciality, Prawn and Mango Tacos. My...
71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Bo-Kaap was one of the few Cape Town neighborhoods to escape apartheid's bulldozers—the cluster of bright buildings, once known as the Malay Quarter, housed many of the slaves who worked for the 17th-century Dutch colonialists. In this...
Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of...
Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Helderberg Rural, 7600, South Africa
On the outdoor patio at Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, guests can relax while tasting South African wines with help from the knowledgable staff. For those with a sweet tooth, the “Wine & Chocolate Experience” is particularly...
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
Founded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
