Africa
Collected by Danielle Ricciardi
List View
Map View
Zanzibar, Tanzania
If you travel anywhere in East Africa, you’ll become acquainted with the women’s garment known as kanga: a bolt of cloth worn any number of ways and featuring a Swahili proverb printed along the bottom. Zanzibari kanga are well-known all over the...
Sokoku St, Zanzibar, Tanzania
If you step off the ferry in Stone Town and don't know anything about Zanzibar, the House of Wonders (or Beit al-Ajab, as it's also known) has you covered. Just a few steps away from the ferry terminal, you'll get a crash course in Swahili...
Suicide Alley, Zanzibar, Tanzania
The crumbling architecture of Stone Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the town’s carved doors are one of its most recognizable features. I spent a lot of time searching for the door of Swahili merchant Tippu Tip, a notorious 19th-century...
Each evening as the sun sets, Stone Town’s Forodhani Gardens park transforms into an open-air food market. Skip the fish kebabs and head straight to the vendors selling urojo, a thick mango-and-tamarind soup served alongside chickpea...
Tharia St, Zanzibar, Tanzania
My guide leads me underground into a dark, damp, stone-walled holding cell which, I am told, was reserved for women and children only. The atmosphere is oppressive and stifling and my mind wanders to imagine what these poor souls must have felt,...
Mizingani Road, Opp. Mizingani Seafront Hotel, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Enroll in an afternoon class at the Dhow Countries Music Academy and learn how to play taarab music—a blend of Swahili poetry and Egyptian, Indian, Indonesian, and Western sounds. The instruments played include the violin, cello, oud, qanun...
Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania
As easy as it would be to spend an entire trip to Zanzibar lazing around on soft-sand beaches, it’s well worth skipping an hour or two of sunbathing to see Stone Town, the ancient district of Zanzibar. With its narrow cobblestoned streets,...
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
276 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Johannesburg has some awesome hidden gems, including street art found throughout the city. Free tours are offered every Sunday afternoon around the Maboneng Precinct, starting near the Market on Main in Fox Street.
R512 Pelindaba Rd, Hartbeespoort, Broederstroom, 0240, South Africa
The lion cub was licking my hand as if he were a puppy!
116 Greenway, Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
There are several shops in the trendy Parkhurst neighborhood that caught my eye. We were there with Jo'burg trend spotter Craig Jacobs who showed us the way. Essential Life was the first place we stopped. Here is a description from their website:...
69 Drift Boulevard, Muldersdrift Estate, Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, 1747, South Africa
The Carnivore is a long time favourite for locals and tourists alike who want to have a good buffet of game meat. There's Giraffe, Crocodile, Imapala, Kudu, Springbok, amongst other traditional and more western dishes on the menu and all are very...
R400, Mogale, 1911, South Africa
This is one of the richest paleontology sites in the world. These sites team with scientists uncovering hominid fossils aged as old as 2 million years. It's incredible to stand, watch, and reflect as our ancient ancestors are being unearthed....
Magaliesberg, South Africa
Travel up to the top of the Magaliesberg, via the Harties Cableway. From here you can lookout over the Hartebeespoort Dam and see all the way to Johannesburg which is about an hour away! If you're the thrill seeking type, you can catch the cable...
Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Boulevard, Magaliessig, Johannesburg, 2055, South Africa
Take in a flight of colours as you stroll through the beautiful bird gardens at Montecasino. The parrots are extra playful, but be careful... they will bite you if given a chance! The gardens feature a wide variety of birds, reptiles, mammals and...
Malcolm Rd, Poortview, Roodepoort, 1724, South Africa
The Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens have amazing rolling lawns and a great variety of local and foreign plant species in different sections. There's even a waterfall at the one end which is home to a pair of Black Eagles! Seasonal changes bring in...
Atholl Oaklands Rd & Fort St, Birnam, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
My friend and I had won a prize of high tea from a little place in Melrose called Belle's Patisserie. It's arrival at our table was met with oooohs amd aaaaahs from the others seated around us, with many asking exactly what it was. We hadn't...
Top Floor, 6 Desmond St, Kramerville, Sandton, 2090, South Africa
Katy's Palace Bar is a relatively new venue, with a lot of people still unaware of it. More people should know: it's one of the best venues I've been to in a long time! It isn't open every week but when it is open, you can be sure you'll have a...
Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit 318-Iq, Johannesburg, 1809, South Africa
At the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the...
Scibono Discovery Centre, Miriam Makeba Street, corner of President Street, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
On the western edge of downtown Johannesburg, a neighborhood named Newtown has emerged as the city’s cultural heart. Once a gritty industrial center, Newtown is now a gathering place for South African writers, artists, and musicians. Begin your...
90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings. What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing...
Nelson Mandela Square, Sandown, Sandton, 2000, South Africa
The Nelson Mandela Square is a great place to people watch as there are quite a few restaurants on the perimeter. The huge statue of Nelson Mandela at the top of the square is a favourite place of tourists to get photos taken.
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
