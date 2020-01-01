africa
Collected by Jenn
Kasane, Botswana
There is a sliver of Africa where four countries almost converge: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana. The Chobe River is one of the many separation points between Botswana and Namibia and it’s also where I experienced one of my favorite...
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
Tanzania
Gombe Stream National Park is home to the Gombe Stream Research Center. Founded in 1967, it is a living laboratory, and a testament to the pioneering research and conservation efforts conducted by Jane Goodall on behalf of the park’s...
Botswana
Located at the northernmost tip of Botswana, Chobe National Park is known for its high density of elephants. You're almost guaranteed to leave this park with a memorable close encounter with a heard. Of course, elephants aren't the only species...
Ngamiland, Botswana, Botswana
Zarafa, an intimate 8 guest camp, is located within the Selinda concession a large 320,000 acre private reserve on the eastern edge of the Okavango Delta. The camp's owners include renowned conservationists Derek and Beverly Joubert, so it comes...
De Meye Farm, Muldersvlei Rd, Klapmuts, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
A reservation at The Table is difficult to get but worth the effort. Located on De Meye Farm, the restaurant hosts just six people per day for a three-course lunch, served family-style on mismatched antique platters. The menu changes daily but...
Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium, Paarl, 7670, South Africa
About an hour outside of Cape Town, Babylonstoren is one of South Africa’s oldest werfs, or farmyards. In 2010, Karen Roos, a former editor at South Africa’s Elle Decoration, reimagined the property as a fantasy farm stay with an...
Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch NU, Stellenbosch, 7613, South Africa
On a random drive out with my cousin one weekend, we decided to venture out to some wine estates in the Stellenbosch area. We happened to stumble upon this gem called the Hidden Valley Wine Estate. Stunning views all around, provided us with an...
Helshoogte Rd, Stellenbosch, South Africa
While most travelers visit the Cape Winelands in the spring or fall, Delaire Graff is a year-round destination. At the estate’s Wine Lounge, guests can enjoy a glass of wine on the outdoor terrace during the summer, or cozy up by the...
R45, Franschhoek, 7691, South Africa
Situated in the Franschhoek Valley, La Motte combines stunning views and historic charm with traditional cuisine and quality wines. Here, visitors can taste award-winning vintages while peering through glass panels at the working and maturation...
191 Main Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
Located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, Terbodore Coffee Roasters imports beans from 13 countries, but also sources coffee from South Africa’s countryside. Stop in to try the roastery’s famous flavored coffees, or go for breakfast...
5 Akademie St, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
The Akademie Street Boutique Hotel—a refurbished 19th century Cape Dutch house in the heart of South Africa's wine country—has stunning views of the Franschhoek Mountains which can be enjoyed from a number of the hotel's facilities,...
Babylons Toren Road, Paardeberg, Malmesbury, 7300, South Africa
After working for years at the best wineries in Europe, Eben Sadie returned to his South Africa to found his own winery—and became one of the country's most influential winemakers. Sadie Family Wines is located north of Cape Town in the Swartland....
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
15 Brickfield Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
A colorful working-class neighborhood near downtown that had fallen on hard times, Woodstock has been revitalized with a mix of galleries, artists’ studios, boutiques, and restaurants. Much of the area’s original vibe remains, however,...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
There is a paved walkway that hugs the water and extends from Muizenburg Beach to Kalk Bay Harbour. Along the way, you pass St. James, which features a tiny little beach, a sheltered cove, and brightly-coloured changing rooms. While parking can be...
Cape Point, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
While Cape Point is not, in fact, the southernmost tip of Africa—as is often claimed—it is generally accepted that the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet somewhere between here and the real tip, Cape Agulhas. Still, Cape Point is about as dramatic as...
Masiphumelele, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
In the 1950's, Apartheid laws forced non-white residents of Cape Town into government-built townships or informal settlements in the Cape Flats region. While it's still not advisable for tourists to self-drive around the townships, there are a...
37 Klein Constantia Rd, Nova Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Klein Constantia is one of the oldest vineyards on the Cape. It was established in 1685 by then Governor Simon van der Stel, whom is known as the father of the wine industry on the Cape. He was the first to realize the great potential the soil and...
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Tygerberg Valley Road, Durbanville, Cape Farms, Cape Town, 7551, South Africa
There are certain events that signal the arrival of summer in Cape Town: the agapanthus are in bloom, the whales are frolicking in False Bay, and The Galileo Open Air Cinema is open for another season. The best part about this open air cinema is...
192 Main Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
Housed in the splendid Casa Labia, a stately home on Cape Town’s False Bay Coast, overlooking the ocean in Muizenberg this is the former residence of Count and Countess Natale Labia. Ideally situated for those undertaking a tour to Cape Point,...
Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
Karoo Moon Country Store owner Desiree Ward-Smith has an eye for the unusual. Her hand-picked assortment of scarves, antiques, paintings, and countless other bric a brac reflects her eclectic taste and style. The shop also features art made by her...
V & A Waterfront, 17 Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
For years, the large warehouse next to the Two Oceans Aquarium was a dimly lit place where local craftsmen hawked traditional African curios. Many of these items were duplicates of items already found in Greenmarket Square, or worse, were made in...
117 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
MeMeMe is one of the cutest boutiques in Cape Town and a great place to discover local, emerging designers. Not only is it a great place for finding the perfect summer dress, they stock a decent range of accessories like shoes, bags, and jewelry,...
160 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
"Karin Rae Matthee's jewelry line Dear Rae is often a simple play on basic geometric shapes. Her delicate rings and necklaces went on display at local markets like the weekly Neighbourgoods Market and drew attention. She next exhibited at Design...
