Africa 2016
Collected by Robin Melvin
201 Bree St & Buiten Street, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Skinny laMinx on Bree Street is part showroom and part studio for South African textile designer Heather Moore. It's a tiny space, which makes conversation with the friendly staff inevitable. Skinny patterns are bold and whimsical so items made...
160 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
"Karin Rae Matthee's jewelry line Dear Rae is often a simple play on basic geometric shapes. Her delicate rings and necklaces went on display at local markets like the weekly Neighbourgoods Market and drew attention. She next exhibited at Design...
Kalk Bay, Peninsula, South Africa, Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
Kalk Bay is a working harbor. There is no better example of this than the scene you'll witness when you walk down by the Harbour House restaurant area. The catwalk leading to the lighthouse provides a great view (and photo op) of the entire...
76 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
On a street that looks a lot like one in the French Quarter of New Orleans sits one of the best markets on the planet. The Pan African Market is three stories of small shops filled with collectibles from all over Africa. My favorite section was on...
111 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
On a visit to Cape Town in 2011, Michelle Obama made quite an impression at The Kitchen, a local eatery in Woodstock. It’s easy to see why she—or her staffers—chose this homey spot, stylishly cluttered with an array of retro...
79 Roeland St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
This is a little off the tourist trail.. In central Cape Town but not the fashionable part is a new coffee shop called The Blend. The concept is to have many local coffee blends under one roof. The feel is industrial and quirky. They also have a...
Noordhoek Farm Village, Village Ln, Goedehoop Estate, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
Chef Franck Dangereux (formerly of La Colombe, a celebrated Cape Town institution) runs the Foodbarn Restaurant out of a lovely old barn in the village of Noordhoek. Here, you’ll get all the flavors of a fancy restaurant, without the fuss. You may...
39 Albertyn Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Every Friday evening and on the first Sunday of the month, the Blue Bird Garage Food and Goods Market is a gathering place for local residents and out-of-town visitors. The small size and community vibe of this market is one of the many reasons...
28 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Origin roasts and serves some of the best coffee in Cape Town. The roastery is known for their high quality and they provide beans to around 80 city-wide establishments. Their headquarters and cafe on Hudson Street is where locals go to get their...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Burg St &, Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
This little market is full of treasures (and a few tourist souvenirs). What you get to experience here is everyone's trade and how these crafts help support their family and village. Lots of things to buy...and they're willing to bargain.
Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
Trips to Cape Town find me returning to a quaint little Mexican bistro called El Burro. Fantastic food at perfect prices with superior service have me and my guests always itching for more. Pictured above is a speciality, Prawn and Mango Tacos. My...
