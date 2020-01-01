Africa 2015
Collected by Robin Melvin
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
44 Stanley Ave, Milpark, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
One of the best ideas to ever come my way is the notion of the Breakfast Duo from Salvation Café at 44 Stanley. It's meant to be for those people who can't choose between all the awesome options available to them on the menu. Like me. So...
Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Located across the street from each other and owned by the captivating Mark Read, Circa and Everard Read are two of Africa's leading art galleries. Circa's impressive circular structure is art in itself. In addition, you should check out the...
70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Breakfasts are little godsends after a big night out, and Post at 70 Juta Street in Braamfontein is just the place to revitalise after a big night out and before working on your weekend party habits again. The Big Bomber is a drink combination of...
Fashion District, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Meet one of South Africa’s rising stars in the world of high fashion design, David Tlale, in his new studio space in the Arts on Main district. Be the first of your friends to own a piece from his latest ready to wear collection.
Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
In recent years, Johannesburg has become a haven for contemporary artists working in South Africa. Rosebank, the neighborhood next to the affluent suburb of Sandton, even features a Miami-esque Design District with galleries, restaurants, and...
264 Fox St &, Berea Rd, Maboneng, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
A collection of art galleries, artists’ studios, restaurants, and shops, Arts on Main functions as a hub for Johannesburg’s creative community, bringing people together to share ideas, beverages, and one another’s company. Every...
138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Meet the other Prince – a jewelry designer who has his workshop at the Unity Gallery, inside the Bus Factory. Prince makes rings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants out of ...silverware. We had a good laugh when I told him I wouldn't let him...
264 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
Joburg's artsy set convenes on the hip Maboneng Precinct, a four-block stretch of the city in what was once a very sketchy area. On Sundays, Market on Main is the place to be, with live musicians, dozens of food stalls, eclectic galleries, and...
Atholl Oaklands Rd & Fort St, Birnam, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
My friend and I had won a prize of high tea from a little place in Melrose called Belle's Patisserie. It's arrival at our table was met with oooohs amd aaaaahs from the others seated around us, with many asking exactly what it was. We hadn't...
6 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
I'd previously covered Dalea's Eatery from a dessert point of view, and since that time the homely eatery has grown to the point where it's always bustling and can sometimes be difficult to get a place to sit down, especially on Saturdays, but...
70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
Located in the trendy 70 Juta Street complex, Parooz Fashions is stocked and run by an awesome young lady named Roxy. Frequented by top local celebs, the store has a wide range for all tastes, so as a visitor you should walk in and 'Parooz' the...
71 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
On this rainy afternoon that I visited, Kitchener's had the DJ on the decks mixing up a storm inside the venue, with patrons being able to browse the goods with their drinks in hand all the while being able to do a little boogie! Whether it's on...
189 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Situated in a quiet corner of the Zone in Rosebank, this quaint little coffee shop has some tall orders on its menu. With a size called "The Mother Cuppa" and a drink called the Dictator, Motherland Coffee Co.'s range of fair trade based beverages...
The Maboneng Precinct, Fox St & Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Eat Your Heart Out is a cool corner deli with a Jewish inspired menu, located in the bustling Maboneng Precinct. This particular morning I'd met up with a friend and his family for a quick breakfast before heading onto the Market on Main, located...
280 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Johannesburg is home to a good variety of people and cultures from all across Africa. Some of the more prominent culture clubs in town are Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Angolans and Ethiopians who all bring a little bit of their traditions and stylings...
Maboneng East Side Of Inner City, Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Uncle Merv's Original Shakes makes some killer smoothies, all with non-dairy milk bases. My favourite would have to be the Macci-Porter, a delicious blend of Tahini, Dates, Cashew nuts, Banana, Honey and Soy Milk. Grab a sarmie (sandwich) or a...
40 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
If you're lucky enough, you might get the opportunity to play with some of the Johannesburg Zoo's inhabitants, which includes feeding the seals and playing with the red pandas. The Zoo offers families a great place to have an educational day...
34 7th St, Linden, Randburg, 2104, South Africa
One early morning, with close to zero sleep and after a quick photo job in the area, I made my way to the Whippet in Linden as I'd heard it was awesome. On walking in, I was quite surprised as to how busy it was during the week. I found a spot at...
Juta St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
One rainy afternoon, I stopped in at '86 Public for some exceptionally delicious pizza! The restaurant is named after the year in which gold was discovered in Johannesburg... 1886. With over 20 pizzas to choose from there is definitely something...
44 Stanley Ave, Milpark, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
Il Giardino is a quaint little place in the 44 Stanley complex that I was first introduced to a couple years ago whilst attending a friend's birthday party. Since then it's been one of my favourite places to hang out and listen to live music on...
