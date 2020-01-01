Africa
Collected by Nellie DeBruyn
Old Marine Dr, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Rolling through five countries in 14 days, the opulent Pride of Africa whisks passengers from the tip of South Africa to Tanzania’s largest city. The trip includes two nights at a five-star game lodge, a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, and...
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
310 Park Way, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
The Flying Fox is a straightaway line that leads out over the massive Victoria Falls Gorge. After I strapped into the harness, the instructor told me to run and jump off the edge of the cliff. Easy in theory, hard in practice. That last moment as...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. November is a great time to visit the falls. When the water is not at its peak, you can travel to Livingstone Island. The island offers epic views that you won't get from anywhere else along this UNESCO...
Highridge Village, Kenya
Kenya will change your life. I took my first trip to Africa with in 2009 with a service organization, Heart for Africa. We worked with AIDS widows and street kids who have been placed in a home. It will break your heart and open your eyes. I have...
Olare Orok River, Masai Mara, Kenya
Eagle View’s nine tented suites opened a year ago on a ridge that overlooks a broad swath of savannah in the Mara Naboisho Conservancy. The camp pays a guaranteed income to each of the approximately 500 families who own the conservancy. Masai...
The innovative design of this six-villa camp set along the Luangwa River relies on crosswinds for cooling. Yoga classes, private pools, and leather furnishings are examples of Chinzombo’s resortlike amenities. From $575. 26/(0) 216-246- 025. This...
Benguerra Island, Mozambique
On Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, Azura is made up of 16 white-walled villas with pitched thatch roofs. Each villa has an unobstructed view that extends from the sand out to the sea. In the evening, recline on a wicker chair with a...
Okavango Delta, Botswana
Botswana’s most famous crafts are baskets woven from fan palm fibers. They are dyed with natural pigments: blue from fever-berry leaves, dark brown from magic guarri shrubs, and yellow from the roots of red star apple trees. Some baskets take a...
Whether you're up for the adventure of a mobile tented camp, or would prefer a private house staffed with personal chefs, Singita Grumeti is the place for the ultimate safari experience and unbeatable Great Migration views. The 350,000-acre...
