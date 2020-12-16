AFAR's Top 10 Hotels for Solo Travelers
Collected by Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
As a solo traveler, sometimes you want a quiet place to recharge and mediate, and sometimes you want a built-in community that requires nothing more than leaving the comfort of your room to find (hey, Ace hotels). Here are 10 hotels to suit every mood.
Save Place
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
Save Place
Milan Malpensa Airport, 21010 Somma Lombardo VA, Italy
Marriott’s Moxy in Milan is about connecting. The hotel revolves around 24-7 communal areas, including bars with premade cocktails and high-style lounges filled with outlets, a screen that shows photos tagged #atthemoxy in real time, and board...
Save Place
Adelgade 5-7, 1304 København, Denmark
What’s not to like? Modern buildings, central locations, variety of rooms, great nightlife and cheap dining options. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. The hostel is handily located between two of the city’s busiest...
Save Place
20 Lavington St, London SE1 0NZ, UK
Save Place
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
Save Place
Japan, 〒100-0004 Tōkyō-to, Chiyoda-ku, Ōtemachi, 1 Chome−5−６ 大手町タワ
The first true city property for the minimalist luxury brand, this 84-room hotel sits within the top six floors of the Otemachi Tower. A mix of traditional materials like camphor wood, washi paper, and stone create a Zen experience, not least in...
Save Place
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver's Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project, and reopened as the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25