AFAR's Oahu
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Articles on Oahu! (Plus one of Jamys' Highlights because it's a great photo)
Save Place
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
This historic nature park has gardens, cultural sites, and a waterfall that empties into a pool visitors can swim in. Don’t miss botanical specialist David Orr’s monthly full moon walks, which showcase plants that bloom at night. — Hoku Haiku ...
Save Place
Pupukea Rd, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
The cultural site is home to Pu‘u o Mahuka, Oahu’s largest heiau, or ancient temple. The site has beautiful panoramic views, and you can look out to Waimea Bay, which is cool when the waves are big. —Hoku Haiku Off Pupukea Rd. This appeared in...
Save Place
Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Known for stand-up paddleboard tours, Coconut Adventures also offers sunset sails for small groups that go out of Haleiwa Harbor. —Hoku Haiku Haleiwa Harbor, (808) 372-1218. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku’s...
Save Place
57-091 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
We only have one resort on the North Shore: Turtle Bay. It’s set right on the beach and has a 36-hole golf course. Every Tuesday the resort’s bar hosts open mic night. —Hoku Haiku 57-091 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, (808) 293-6000. This appeared in...
Save Place
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25