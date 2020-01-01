Where are you going?
AFAR + The Clymb Present: Top 15 Trending Adventures in 2015

In partnership with The Clymb
From Grand Canyon mountain biking to summiting Kilimanjaro, The Clymb has partnered with AFAR magazine to bring you the best adventure travel trips of 2015.
Galapagos Islands

Ave Charles Darwin, Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
Start your eleven-day adventure in Ecuador’s beautiful capital, Quito, deemed a World Heritage site by UNESCO. Trek through Cotopaxi National Park and bike through Llanganates National Park in a stunning landscape of volcanoes, rivers, jungle, and...
Everest Base Camp

Khumjung 56000, Nepal
This 14-day adventure will take you to the southern face of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain. Trek through breathtaking mountain scenery, quaint Sherpa villages, and Buddhist monasteries as you ascend to Everest Base Camp (17,598 feet...
Patagonia

Futaleufú, Los Lagos Region, Chile
This all-inclusive, week-long trip will take you to the banks of the legendary and majestic Futaleufu River. Raft, kayak, and hike to your heart's content, dine on fine wine and home-cooked meals, and wind down in your rustic riverside bungalow....
Turkey

Enjoy this foray into the highlights of Turkey while recharging in the comfort of four- and five-star hotels. This 10-day adventure begins in Istanbul, arguably one of the most incredible cities in the world. Tour the Old City, including the Blue...
Mount Kilimanjaro

Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
A persistent rumor has it that Mount Kilimanjaro actually belonged to Kenyauntil colonial times whenQueen Victoriagave it to her grandson Kaiser Wilhelm, who governed what would become Tanzania,as a rather lavish birthday present. (Clearly, iTunes...
Machu Picchu and Inca Trail

Peru
The reason most come to Aguas Calientes, or maybe even Peru at all, is Machu Picchu. The world-renowned Incan site, perched high above town amid dramatic mountains, is one of the best ways to appreciate the Quechua people’s greatness, since the...
Costa Rica

Limón Province, Cahuita, Costa Rica
If you crave excitement and dynamic exploration, this eight-day adventure is the trip for you. Explore the real Costa Rica by traveling to a variety of the country’s extreme natural landscapes. Witness the tropical birds and sloths while...
Italy

44022 Comacchio FE, Italy
This eight-day cycling adventure will take you on backcountry roads through quaint, historic towns and spectacular countryside. Enjoy the freedom of being your own guide and setting your own pace. Start your journey in the magical floating city of...
Tanzania

Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania
Tanzania tops any wildlife-lover's bucket list. It is, after all, home to the world's highest concentration of national parks—14 of them in all. On the vast plains of the Serengeti, visitors can take in an annual wildebeest migration that stands...
San Juan Islands

Friday Harbor, WA 98250, USA
Kayak amongst the numerous islands that circle San Juan Island. Paddle through excellent whale and bald eagle habitats. Enjoy sublime views of Mount Baker and the Olympics. Camp on islands only accessible by boat. Savor organic, gourmet cuisine...
Arches & Canyonlands, Utah

Cataract Canyon, Utah 84533, USA
Much of America’s desert southwest is defined by one river, the Colorado. Born of snow pack high in the Rocky Mountains, the Colorado River surges its way south and west into the state of Utah, its rock-shaping power among the defining...
Guatemala

Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
Discover Guatemala, one of the hidden wonders of the travel world, on this eight-day multi-sport adventure. Encounter a country rich in a diversity of culture, natural beauty, and adventure. Experience an intriguing blend of Mayan culture and...
