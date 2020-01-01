Where are you going?
AFAR Experiences South Africa 2012 - Program Itinerary

Collected by AFAR Experiences , South Africa 2012
From October 8 - 11, 2012, AFAR Experiences takes place in Johannesburg, showcasing some of the city's most incredible venues and introducing you to the influencers and thought leaders of South Africa. Amazing speaker talks, unique hands on breakout activities, plus fantastic evening events and parties will immerse you in the culture and connect you with the locals in ways you've never imagined. View the outstanding lineup we've programmed via the preliminary itinerary below:
Apartheid Museum

Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
Circa Gallery

Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
In recent years, Johannesburg has become a haven for contemporary artists working in South Africa. Rosebank, the neighborhood next to the affluent suburb of Sandton, even features a Miami-esque Design District with galleries, restaurants, and...
Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa

36 Saxon Road, Sandhurst, Sandhurst ,Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Welcome to the best layover of all time. The Saxon gently lulls guests into safari mode, enveloping them in its sophisticated African-chic decor and earthy tones. Name-droppers will love the Saxon: Nelson Mandela stayed here while writing his...
Wits Art Museum

Wits Art Museum Cnr Jorissen and, Bertha St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
An amazingly curated museum, the Wits Art Museum, fondly referred to as WAM, hosts a stunning collection of contemporary and traditional African art. It's located in a bright and airy space and feels relatively undiscovered. My favorite piece was...
Liliesleaf

7 George Ave, Rivonia, Sandton, 2128, South Africa
Nestled in the suburb of Rivonia, Liliesleaf once served as the headquarters of the ANC and a safe house for leaders like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, and Denis Goldberg, who met here to strategize under the common goal of...
Constitution Hill

11 Kotze St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
A living museum in the heart of Johannesburg, Constitution Hill was built on the 100-acre site of a century-old prison complex, where the leaders of every major South African liberation group—from Nelson Mandela to Mahatma Gandhi—were...
Arts on Main

264 Fox St &, Berea Rd, Maboneng, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
A collection of art galleries, artists’ studios, restaurants, and shops, Arts on Main functions as a hub for Johannesburg’s creative community, bringing people together to share ideas, beverages, and one another’s company. Every...
Northwards

Forest Town, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Designed by Herbert Baker, a British architect who did work all over the world but probably best known for his work in South Afica, including the Union Buildings in Pretoria and St. John's College in Joburg (most surprisingly, he worked with...
