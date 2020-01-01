AFAR Experiences - Cairo 2011
Collected by Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place
53 Abou El Feda, Mohammed Mazhar, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
After home dinners, we gathered all back together for more conversation and cocktails on a beautiful night along the Nile. And afterwards we boated back to the hotel.
Save Place
Al Helmia, El-Khalifa, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Just because the Sultan Hasan Mosque is 600 years old doesn't mean they can't use modern technology to keep it clean.
Save Place
Teraat Al Mansoureya, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Don't be fooled by camels. Cute and adorable-looking on the outside, these guys like to snarl. And spit. And try to make it really clear that they don't actually want you to climb on their back so they can hoist you in the air and be led to and...
Save Place
A sarcophagus outside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo looks up at the charred remains of the headquarters of the NDP, Hosni Mubarak's party, which ruled Egypt for decades before the January 25 revolution.
Save Place
Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Traveling with mom to a destination that many tend to shy from. We had an incredible journey traveling throughout Egypt and cruising down the nile.
Save Place
El-Gamaleya, Qism El-Gamaleya, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
This gentleman caught my eye from his stool in the back of the store as I wandered through the narrow alleys of the Khan el-Khalili souk in Cairo, and he beckoned me to come in. Thinking of my already overstuffed suitcase and still a bit skittish...
Save Place
Bab Al Louq, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
This was a pretty emotional moment at Cafe Riche, a historical cafe in downtown Cairo. I was talking with Azer Farag Azer, a businessman (pictured in the middle above) who has been a customer of Cafe Riche since 1960. He was speaking about a lot...
Save Place
15 Meret Basha, Ismailia, Qasr an Nile, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
You could spend a lifetime examining the more than 120,000 items in the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, in Cairo. The collection is as vast as it is priceless. The cluttered rooms and dusty display cases give the museum a colonial charm. One of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever