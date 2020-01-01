AFAR
Collected by Michaela Trimble , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Save Place
Kent Pond, Killington, VT 05751, USA
Fantastic photo site particularly at dusk. This photo was taken after the sun had set. All you need is a tripod. The lake was formed thanks to the Kent Pond Dam that flows into the Gifford Woods Stat Forest Park near Killington. The picture is the...
Save Place
SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
Save Place
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Save Place
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Save Place
90 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
I took a stroll down to the beach in Seapoint, Cape Town and although it was windy, it was definitely worth the trip, as I got to snap this magnificent sunset by the sea.
Save Place
50 - 54 Marshall St & Ferreira St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107, South Africa
After a long day of filming and shooting, I rushed off to meet a friend and fellow photographer to try and snap a shot of the sunset over the CBD. This day had turned out to be particularly nice as for the past few days it'd had been really...
Save Place
Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
The oldest winery in South Africa, Groot Constantia has a long history of producing some of the best wines in the world. Groot Constantia is also a rarity in its proximity to Cape Town itself. In the 19th century the European heads of state...
Save Place
Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch NU, Stellenbosch, 7613, South Africa
On a random drive out with my cousin one weekend, we decided to venture out to some wine estates in the Stellenbosch area. We happened to stumble upon this gem called the Hidden Valley Wine Estate. Stunning views all around, provided us with an...
Save Place
Santa Catarina Palopó, Guatemala
Just hours away from the United States and yet worlds apart, Lake Atitlan is truly one of the most beautiful and interesting places I've ever visited... and by far a magical and inspiring backdrop for any yoga practice. Nature puts on a glorious...
Save Place
Central America
Anamaya is located in Montezuma, Costa Rica. This image is taken from their extremely tranquil yoga deck, where guests practice twice a day. This hidden gem is affordable, has gorgeous cabanas, and serves the best vegetarian food I've ever had....
Save Place
6000 Glacier Spur Rd, Juneau, AK 99801, USA
Stepping out of a helicopter onto the middle of an Alaskan glacier is pretty breathtaking. There are amazing blue ice caves to be explored, deep crevices full of crystal clear water you can drink, and an incredible expanse of white stretching to...
Save Place
Dolomite Mountains, 38032 Canazei, Trentino, Italy
Every summer in the Dolomite range of northern Italy, mountain bikers and road cyclists pass grazing cows and bleating sheep as they circumnavigate the Sella Massif, an imposing limestone rock formation that rises 10,000 feet. In July, Experience...
Save Place
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Save Place
Roys Peak, Otago 9381, New Zealand
The guidebooks say this is a difficult trek but well worth it. After a huffing and puffing trek to the top of Roy’s Peak, I would most certainly like to concur. 11k in approximately 4-5 hours, a decent level of fitness is most needed for this...
Save Place
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Save Place
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
Save Place
Hiking down the Schilthorn may be hard on your toes, but it's a high-altitude feast for the rest of your senses...From the Lauterbrunnen valley south of Interlaken, you can take a cable-car up to the summit and then hike down to Mürren, across...
Save Place
2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
A renowned group of Hawaiian watermen worked on the Waikiki beaches during the first half of the 20th century. These "Beachboys" shared their culture, aloha, and intimate knowledge of the ocean—and led the revival of traditional aquatic...
Save Place
Antarctica
If you have Instagram or spend more than five minutes on Twitter, you've no doubt noticed that people around the world love a good sunset. Lest you think this isn’t possible in Antarctica, think again! While cruising around the ice-covered...