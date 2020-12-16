Adventurous Belize

“Belize is a real-life choose-your-own-adventure story,” says lifestyle expert Colu Henry. Many destinations are said to have something for everyone, but with Belize, the claim really is true. From scuba diving at world-famous marine reserves to scaling Maya sites or lounging on a beautiful beach, outdoor activities in Belize run the gamut from the adrenaline-inducing to the ultra-relaxing. And the landscapes are just as varied, with wild jungles and pristine sands as picturesque backdrops.