Adventurous Belize

Sponsored by Belize
“Belize is a real-life choose-your-own-adventure story,” says lifestyle expert Colu Henry. Many destinations are said to have something for everyone, but with Belize, the claim really is true. From scuba diving at world-famous marine reserves to scaling Maya sites or lounging on a beautiful beach, outdoor activities in Belize run the gamut from the adrenaline-inducing to the ultra-relaxing. And the landscapes are just as varied, with wild jungles and pristine sands as picturesque backdrops.
Splash Dive Center

2287 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Placencia, Belize
Splash Dive Center will help you discover “paradise above and below the water.” I was intrigued to learn to scuba, and after filling out the necessary paperwork, being fitted for a wetsuit and being assured of my safety, into a boat we departed...
San Ignacio

Pond Ave, San Ignacio, Belize
Chaa Creek is a luxurious, award-winning resort where, according to Colu Henry, the accommodations are “over-the-top” amazing. But its exceptional reputation doesn't rest solely on the “wildly civilized” rooms. Pioneers in sustainable tourism,...
Maya Sites

San Jose Succotz, Belize
It's hard to know exactly how many Maya sites are in Belize, as many have not yet been excavated and still more remain to be discovered. But that still leaves plenty of excavated sites open to the public that are magnificent, awe-inspiring places....
Ambergris Caye

18 Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Putting one of your vacation days into the hands of an experienced skipper is never a bad idea if you love the ocean. It's a better idea still when the vessel is a spacious catamaran kitted out with everything you'll need for a comfortable, fun,...
Robert's Grove Beach Resort

Placencia, Belize
Standing on the edge of the Belizean jungle, it's hard to imagine the wonders hiding inside. Or maybe it's all too easy to imagine them—what lurks within? Whether you're excited or a tiny bit fearful, it's best to go “back of bush” with a...
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
