Adventures through West England & Dublin
Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
Typically overshadowed by London, western England still has much to offer to visitors. From an international Balloon Fiesta, Pier of the Year, delicious dinners & more, you'll leave Western England feeling happy you experienced something outside the norm. Added bonus? It's super close to Ireland, making a stopover in Dublin on the way in (or out) extra feasible.
As part of a fundraiser for the local children’s hospital, you will find Shaun the sheep decorated in various attires around the city of Bristol. The attire and theme of each Shaun is very clever, with everything from corn on the cob, to Lancelot,...
Come August, Bristol is poppin’ for the hot air balloon fiesta (luckily, no balloons pop). The international festival is Europe’s largest annual ballooning event, and celebrates Bristol’s heritage of creating the first modern hot-air balloon in...
Glastonbury, most known for its music festival, is a mystical town filled with crystal shops and fortune tellers (at least downtown), but if you walk a few minutes past the Abbey, you find a the Tor, with a tower on top – a great place for an...
Clevedon Pier, named Pier of the Year in 2013 & 1999 by the National Piers Society, reaches 850 feet into the Bristol Channel, and bodes one of the largest tidal ranges, with a difference of 47 feet between water levels at high and low tide. Walk...
An incredible restaurant in Bristol, Lido not only serves delicious food, but also features a swimming pool in the middle of the property – yes, this is something I have never seen anywhere else. Although I’m not sure which side would be more...
In the cute neighborhood of Clifton, you may find (if you look carefully enough) Brunel Raj – hidden on the tiny alley of Waterloo Street. If you are in the area, you must go! Brunel Raj has some of the best Indian food I have ever tasted!. Being...
If you’re looking for a proper British tea time, there’s no better place than the Pump Room in Bath. It was everything I imagined Tea Time would include – from a tray full of little sweet and savory goodies, to a piping hot teapot full of...
An evening at the races. Is there anything more British? I’m sure there is, but I felt like I was in a scene from a British movie when I walked into the stadium. Although this racecourse is very casual typically, there were still women in fancy...
After an unexpected missed flight (aka extra day in Dublin) we found this restaurant on Yelp, and I’m so glad we were able to try it! The cozy space makes you feel right at home, and the enclosed outdoor patio is perfect for dining in the...
Trendy and beautiful, the rooftop bar at The Marker is a wonderful spot for an after dinner drink! You can’t beat the views of the harbor from above – but the best part, was being about to see over the city and into the rolling Irish hills. The...
