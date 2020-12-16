Adventures
Collected by Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert
Some of my favorite adventures from around the world.
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Lake Garda, Italy
At the very end of our 12-day trip to Italy last year, my husband and I visited the beautiful Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake, in the northern part of the country. The lake has a diverse landscape, with beaches covering the southern shore and...
Lago Sandoval, Peru
One of the most memorable day trips you can take on a visit to the Peruvian Amazon is to the one-of-a-kind Lake Sandoval, a short hike from the Madre de Dios River, a tributary of the mighty Amazon. My husband and I visited Lake Sandoval during a...
138 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Hiking in the Desolation Wilderness backcountry area around Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite things to do and has been since I was a kid. In September, I took my husband hiking in Desolation Wilderness to show him some of the best places I went...
Echo Lakes Rd, California 95721, USA
One of the best hikes in Lake Tahoe is the mostly-flat, kid-friendly hike along Echo Lakes. With their crystal clear waters and surrounding mountain peaks, some of the highest in the Tahoe area, Lower and Upper Echo Lakes offer some of the most...
Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
Lampa 21801, Peru
While visiting Peru in 2011, my husband and I spent some time with a local guide exploring the lesser-known towns around Lake Titicaca, one of which was the beautiful Lampas. I was struck by Lampas' beauty, not least of which was this splendid...
Juliaca, Peru
Last year, my husband and I visited Peru's magical Lake Titicaca for three days. We decided to spend one of those days traveling around the area to see what life was like beyond the touristy areas. We hired a local guide and asked him to take us...
Manú Province, Peru
When thinking about the Amazon Jungle, Brazil may first come to mind—and rightly so, as the largestportion of the rain forest is indeed in that country. However,the Amazon also makes up 60 percent of Peru’s land.Experience this fantastic landscape...
