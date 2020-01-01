Adventure Trips
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Seeing penguins in the wild is one of the major draws for travelers to Antarctica. And since the frozen continent is home to massive colonies of Gentoo, Adelie, and chinstrap penguins, visitors have plenty of chances to see the (sometimes...
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
65 Woolridge, Parys, 9585, South Africa
Wanna hunt the Big Five? I did it with my Olympus Stylus 10x on a Bike Beyond Boundaries "glamping" adventure based at the Savannah Game Preserve in Parys, South Africa. Beyond earning bragging rights in pixels for stalking the legendary quintet...
Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Founded by a surfer in search of the perfect wave, Nihiwatu is a model of sustainable luxury. The resort’s remote location on the jungle-edged coast of Sumba Island lures travelers looking for true escape and the hedonistic pleasures of private,...
