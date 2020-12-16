Adventure & Luxury in Alberta
Calgary is booming, its energy driven by young residents who have ushered in an era of walkable neighborhoods, new restaurants, hip coffee shops, and boutique clothing stores. But just over the horizon are the Canadian Rockies, an unbelievably beautiful, tranquil place for long hikes, picnics next to turquoise lakes, and even exploring a glacier.
1126 Memorial Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 3E3, Canada
This Relais & Châteaux 19-room boutique inn is just across the river from downtown Calgary, but feels like a world away. Junior Suites and Luxury Suites face the river (and also the street, but are so quiet you’d never know). Many rooms have...
300 Mountain Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J2, Canada
Up a quiet mountain road in Banff is the 346-room Rimrock Resort Hotel. This unpretentious, comfortable mountain luxury property is the perfect place to unwind after a day of hiking or to spend an evening wining and dining. A variety of room...
628 8 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G4, Canada
Darren MacLean, the executive chef of downtownfood, makes no apologies for the sometimes controversial cuisine coming out of his kitchen. His restaurant is cooking up Canadian classics with an Asian fusion twist, making his tasting menu one of the...
211 Bear St # 213, Banff, AB T1L 1E4, Canada
Best known by locals for its stunning views of the Canadian Rockies (nab a seat by the giant windows to make other diners jealous!), the Bison’s best-kept secret is its addictive dinner and Sunday brunch menus. Chefs Liz and Kirk are...
AB-93, Jasper, AB T1L 1J3, Canada
Jasper National Park’s newest attraction, the Glacier Skywalk, opened earlier this year as part of several features at the Glacier Discovery Center. After parking at the center, take a quick bus ride to the Skywalk. A free audio tour introduces...
1 Whitehorn Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
While famous for its namesake and black diamond ski runs, Lake Louise Resort has plenty to keep visitors happy even when the snow has melted. The main lodge – a log cabin built entirely from local trees - greets visitors who come for the 14-minute...
Moraine Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Nestled at the base of the Valley of the 10 Peaks, Moraine Lake boasts turquoise waters that change color throughout the day as sunlight refracts off the minuscule particles of glacier-ground rock suspended within. Though it has a B-list rating...
88 Canada Olympic Rd SW, Calgary, AB T3B 5R5, Canada
One of the best things about Calgary is the winter playground in the center of town. Canada Olympic Park, on the western edge of the city, features a ski hill, snowboard park, cross-country trails, an Olympic luge track, Canada's Sports Hall of...
