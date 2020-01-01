Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Adventure

Collected by Emily Yuen
List View
Map View
Save Place

The Standard, High Line

848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Morgan Library & Museum

225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
More Details >
Save Place

Bryant Park

New York, NY 10018, USA
A few green acres of valuable Midtown Manhattan real estate affords office workers and visitors with valuable peace and space, two things that are hard to find in the surrounding streets. Bryant Park shares the block between Fifth and Sixth...
More Details >
Save Place

High Line

210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
More Details >
Save Place

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Participating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food. For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
  3. 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
  4. 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time

More From AFAR

Hong Kong Airport Installs Full-Body Disinfecting Booths
Hong Kong Airport Installs Full-Body Disinfecting Booths
When Will the National Parks Reopen? Here’s What We Know
When Will the National Parks Reopen? Here’s What We Know
Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time
Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown