Add an Extra Day
Collected by Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
Get to know a little about your business-travel destinations. Before, between, or after meetings, spend time enjoying the surroundings, allow yourself to recharge as the locals do, and gather a few extra memories.
Inverness, CA, USA
Explore the natural beauty of West Marin, with plenty of small towns to explore. At Point Reyes Station, stop at the CowGirl Creamery to grab a picnic lunch while exploring the small shops, or head to Point Reyes National Seashore. Later stop in...
1 Green Pleasure Pier, Avalon, CA 90704, USA
For the time it takes most Angelenos to commute to work, you can be ferried into the alternate reality of Catalina Island, a romantic escape far from the daily traffic jams and urban sprawl. The evergreen-shrubbed hills spotted with an artists...
99 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
The Cloisters, a museum devoted to medieval art and architecture, is a delightful respite from the hustle and bustle of NYC. This tranquil treasure is definitely worth a half day (or more) trip on your next visit. A branch of the Metropolitan...
New Windsor, NY 12553, USA
Acres upon acres of art. As if a giant just threw a bunch of sculptures into the landscape–like a handful of dice. One of my new favorite places on the East Coast. http://www.stormking.org
Shoreditch, London N1 6BY, UK
With a lot of family and friends in the southwest part of the city, London is in some ways my second home. But in visits over the last few years, it was rare that I would stumble upon the sort of casual cool you find so easily in Brooklyn. This...
77300 Fontainebleau, France
A quick 40-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon in central Paris takes you to one of the best day trips out of the city: a forest preserve surrounding a palace that dates back nine centuries. The Forêt de Fontainebleau offers a hundred square...
Museum Island, Berlin, Germany
Visiting at least one of the five museums that make up Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must for any serious culture-seeker in Berlin. A pioneering concept, this ensemble of public institutions brimming with exquisite artworks and...
333 Huaihai Road, Huai Hai Lu Dong Duan, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
One of the best ways to get to know a city is by bicycle. China Cycle Tours take you off-the-path, literally and figuratively. A half-day or full-day guided trip will take you down less-traveled streets (safely away from motorists on bike-paths)...
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
2 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
How a complex of German-built factories became one of East Asia’s hottest art destinations is also the story of modern China. When construction on a number of electronics factories began in Dashanzi in 1956, the area was farmland. Joint...
