Aspen Activities for the Family
Collected by Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Aspen is a kid-friendly vacation spot with enough activities (indoor and out), shops, restaurants, and beautiful nature to keep kids of any age busy all day long. Families are welcome here.
Save Place
Crater Lake, Colorado 81611, USA
It's easy to go off on a solo hike along one of the many trails around Aspen. But I tend to be a nature geek and like to know what I'm looking at. If you call ahead to the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) can connect you with a...
Save Place
115 Daly Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Snowmass Mountain is the most diverse and largest of all the four Aspen Skiing Company mountains in the area and offers something for everyone. It has a great Ski School program that starts as young as two years old and goes up through adults. On...
Save Place
620 W Bleeker St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Aspen Historical Society has one main mission and that is to preserve the integrity of Aspen and its historical sites. They do it the traditional way through policies and building regulations but they also communicate it to the community and...
Save Place
Aspen, CO 81611, USA
For the ultimate ride around town check out the Ultimate Taxi. You know the show Taxi with Danny Devito? Well it is the same make as 70’s taxi cabs in the show. When you step inside smoke fills the area and there is a funky array of day-glow...
Save Place
300 Puppy Smith St #202, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen's old-fashioned July 4 parade offers a glimpse of the small town America of years ago. Locals and visitors line the streets to watch the dozens of floats and performances that wind their way around downtown. You'll see everything from the...
Save Place
Rio Grande Trail, Colorado, USA
My morning routine in Aspen always starts with a run along the Rio Grande Trail. The trail is easily accessed from downtown and stretches 41 miles between Aspen and Glenwood Springs with an elevation change of 2,120 feet. It used to be an old...
Save Place
Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The mountain nights in Aspen are unlike any other; the air is clean and crisp and the stars are amazingly bright. I would like to think it is because you are closer to the stars but I am sure it is just because there are fewer lights to obstruct...
Save Place
Maroon-Snowmass Trail, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is a playground for the active traveler. No matter how many times I visit, I always set aside time to bike to Maroon Bells. Rent a bike from the Hub, a cycling store in town, and be sure to bring a water bottle and even some snacks for...
Save Place
Smuggler Mine, Colorado 81611, USA
Aspen’s history runs deep with silver mining. People came to Aspen in the 1800’s in the hopes of getting rich by finding the mother load of silver nuggets. Scattered across the mountain sides are mining shafts so be careful where you step. For a...
Save Place
Ashcroft, CO 81611, USA
About 11 miles up Castle Creek Road you will come to the ghost town of Ashcroft. This well preserved town at one time was more bustling than Aspen. Focused around the silver boom, once the resources ran dry, people discovered Aspen. People moved...
Save Place
110 E Hallam St #126, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
This local non-profit delivers memorable evenings at the theater. With their productions always presenting the best of the plays with phenomenal actors they strive for excellence and hit the mark. They normally have three different plays running...
Save Place
0861 Maroon Creek Rd, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
There is something about sledding down a mountain that doesn’t get old no matter how old you are and Aspen has some great spots. For children the Mecca is this hill behind the Aspen Recreation Center that has the most perfect pitch and a run out...
Save Place
W Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
On the walking mall, on the corner of Hyman Avenue and Mill Street, there is a dancing water fountain where the children endlessly play in the symphonic pattern of the water spraying into the air. The fountain was created in 1979 by a local...
Save Place
Independence Pass, Colorado 81210, USA
Driving up Independence Pass is a beautiful way to spend the afternoon and along the way to the top of this 12,096’ pass you can stop at highlights. For the thrill seekers, near the Grottos there is a series of waterfalls that flow into a crystal...
Save Place
221 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Explore Bookseller is a quaint little book store in the cutest Victorian house off of Main Street. Pyramid Bistro is upstairs so you can always grab a bite to eat after finding the perfect book. Although it is not very large, every time I go I...
Save Place
414 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Hops Culture, opened in summer of 2014, as the newest restaurant on the Hyman Avenue walking mall. It is a craft-beer focused restaurant and bar that has 200 domestic and imported craft beer with 30 of them being on tap. The menu fares...
Save Place
105 Daly Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience with on-mountain dining at the Lynn Britt Cabin. Your evening starts with a ride in an oversized Snowcat, where the driver wraps you up in a cozy blanket before you head off to the quaint cabin mid-way...
Save Place
430 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The former owner of Highland’s Pizza Company opened Ryno’s so the secrets to their great pizza came with him to this new establishment. Better known for their pizza but they do have delicious sandwiches and pasta options. They hit the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Where to Go in Fall Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum