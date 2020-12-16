Activate Your Body and Brain
Collected by Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
Finding time to relax, even while traveling for business, can provide a necessary new perspective.
1000 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Aspen Institute, a world-renowned nonprofit organization based in Aspen, delivers intellectually stimulating seminars, workshops, lectures, and speakers series. Aspen Institute is most notable for the Aspen Ideas Festival, which happens during...
1500 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103, USA
Founded by Dan Lohman & Jan Christian Andersen on the principle that collaboration drives innovation, Lab1500 is the perfect fit for an AFAR business traveler. Their vision is to be "a catalyst for innovation by bringing seasoned and aspiring...
39171 Tassajara Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
In 1967, Tassajara (already a storied hot springs resort) became the first Zen monastery outside Japan. Run by the San Francisco Zen Center, the monastery is open to the public from May through September and closed the rest of the year for...
280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM 87510, USA
A visit to New Mexico's Ghost Ranch is a must for artists, photographers, hikers and naturalists. The beauty of this place will take your breath away. Ghost Ranch is a retreat and conference center that offers educational workshops as well as...
Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
With the smallest room a sprawling 400 square feet, and suites and public spaces filled with original 18th- and 19th-century art and antiques, the George V, flagship of the Four Seasons chain, lives up to its billing as a palace, an official...
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
Called Argentine Switzerland for its wooden chalets and alpine setting, this area is home to some of South America’s best spas. The Latin America travel specialists at Blue Parallel arrange yoga classes with views of lakes and the Andes. Guests...
