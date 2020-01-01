Aaa
6 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006 Paris, France
One part tourist trap, one part beloved café, Les Deux Magots is a legendary spot that everyone should visit at least once when in Paris. Most famous as the place where the likes of Simone de Beauvoir, Jean-Paul Sartre and Ernest Hemingway...
Via Mauro Comite, 9, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Built into rocky cliffs that tumble down tothe sea, Hotel Santa Caterina is the embodiment of Amalfi Coast dreams. Bougainvillea blooms adorn corners of the 19th-century mansion, while lush terraced gardens teem with citrus trees and vine-covered...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
89038 Palizzi, Province of Reggio Calabria, Italy
Sardinia’s third-oldest lighthouse, which dates to 1866, is now a six-suite hotel, Faro Capo Spartivento. Accessible only via the hotel’s jeep, Faro Capo inspires visitors with Murano glass chandeliers, an offbeat library, and a Mediterranean...
Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Familia Santua Kalea, 1, 20010 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The Astoria7 hotel is one of the few spots in town with character. With Hollywood stars as its leitmotif (in homage to the San Sebastián Film Festival), each room is dedicated to a different actor. Comfortable, modern and clean, and with a lovely...
Rua de Baixo – Casa da Pedralva, 8650-401 Vila do Bpo., Portugal
Aldeia da Pedralva is more than just a hotel. It's an actual village hidden away among the wildflowers and beaches of Portugal's Vicentina Coast. The owner Antonio Ferreira was looking for a career change and when he stumbled upon Pedralva village...
The enormous modern kitchen and outdoor dining area make for an ideal home for gourmands. Agios Gordios, Perama, and Benitses beaches are a short drive away, should you tire of the infinity pool. $5,200 per week for up to six people. This appeared...
29680 Estepona, Málaga, Spain
Guests at this villa have access to a garden that grows oranges, peaches, lemons, and limes. There’s also a barbecue on the patio by the pool. $1,587 per week for up to six people This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
07460 Pollença, Balearic Islands, Spain
Modern artwork and antiques fill the three-bedroom house. The grounds include a 10-meter pool. $3,450 per week for up to six people This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
Harbourside, Tredenham Rd, St Mawes, Truro TR2 5AN, UK
Former Aston Martin chairman David Richards and his wife, Karen, debuted their punchy makeover of the 100-year-old Idle Rocks hotel last July. Set directly on the harbor of St. Mawes, a small town on the south coast of Cornwall, the hotel’s 20...
Kalkan Mahallesi, İskele Sk., 07960 Kaş/Antalya, Turkey
Stylish, secluded Likya Gardens is a hideaway amid the cliffs of Kalkan, a humble old fishing town on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and a patio set on stilts, offering views of a crystal-blue bay and brightly...
Harbak, Norway
The island of Stokkøya, just off Norway’s west coast, is for people whose idea of a “wild” beach retreat means untouched dunes, not all-night DJ dance parties. Stokkøya Sjøsenter began as a campsite but now offers accommodations for every budget....
Benedettu, 20137 Lecci, France
A private beach edged with pine trees and dotted with woven grass parasols lures guests to La Plage Casadelmar. Opened in 2012, the 15-room hotel offers a quiet respite from buzzy Porto-Vecchio. The hotel’s outdoor terrace bar is the gathering...
6, Ul. Don. Pavla Poše 1, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
A former 18th-century bishop’s palace in Korčula Old Town, this Relais & Châteaux property has been meticulously restored into an all-suite luxury hotel. Each of the five rooms is decorated along a different theme inspired by the...
