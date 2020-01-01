A world of beer
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
Save Place
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
Save Place
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
Save Place
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Save Place
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
A visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit,...
Save Place
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Delirium Café in Brussels is nothing less than a pilgrimage for beer aficionados. Try mentioning a place with over 2000 different options, and see how starry their eyes will get. This bar is located right in the heart of Brussels, a stone...
Save Place
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Save Place
1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
This Belgian-style pub is one of the most unheralded and underrated places to drink and dine in the country. The beers are brilliant. Brugge make the best Abbey Trippel I've ever tried (though I will admit, I have yet to visit Belgium and drink a...
Save Place
Herengracht 90, 1015 BS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Arendsnest is a pub specializing in Dutch beer. There are many, as it turns out—the Belgians get all the glory, but the Dutch are also fine brewers. They also serve a really great variety of cheese, a reminder that nothing goes with cheese as...
Save Place
500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
So there we were, driving down the road, when out of nowhere a hipster on a 1-speed bolts out in front of us. I couldn't believe how well he could navigate his bike, considering he was wearing sandals, skinny jeans, and the ultimate shmedium...
Save Place
600 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Drinking in high altitude is definitely an endurance sport and the folks at Breckenridge Brewery in Summit County, Colorado really know how to sweeten the odds. Er, make them even more difficult, that is - with their 9% alcohol volume 471 Double...
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
This is a weekend dedicated to Belgian beers. Small and big breweries present their beer on the Grand-Place. The entrance is free, the tastings have to be paid. And if you are not a beer fan, go for the amazing, fresh oysters sold by different...
Save Place
732 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 1B9, Canada
Les Trois Brasseurs (literally The Three Brewers) formed in Northern France in the late 1980s and aimed to recreate the tradition of small-scale beer-making, all while offering tasty, local dishes. Mission accomplished! An authentic microbrewery...
Save Place
Chimay, Belgium
Chimay is one of the 6 Trappist beers in Belgium. If you go to the monastery do stop at the restaurant, situated about 1-2 miles before the monastery, as they serve some great steak made with Chimay beer sauce, Chimay cheeses and of course Chimay...
Save Place
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Save Place
380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
Save Place
Quai aux Briques 74, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Via Via Travellers Cafe is more than just a pub. During the day, you can enjoy a coffee under the glass-roofed atrium and, at night, it’s a great place to sample Belgian beer, particularly the local, Brussels “Zinnebir.” But Via Via is also...
Save Place
30-32 Procter St, Holborn, London WC1V 6NX, UK
With the thousands and thousands of pubs that scatter every corner of London, it's hard to pick the bad apples from the basket. Is this one overpriced? Is the food good? Are there just generic ales? Questions that usually remain unanswered unless...
Save Place
1149 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
Located next to the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market, the Garrison Brewing Company opened its doors in 2007 and has been tickling Halifax's tastebuds with its fine brews ever since. At the brewery you can learn how the beer is made, try some taste...
Save Place
Belize City, Belize
Belize’s liveliest time of the year comes in September, when the entire country celebrates independence for three entire weeks leading up to Sept. 21. The major towns and cities host various events, and a countrywide calendar is published on Sept....
Save Place
9-chōme-2-10 Kita 7 Jōhigashi, Higashi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 065-0007, Japan
One of the popular dishes that originated in Hokkaido is the Jingisukan, which is lamb bbq or mutton bbq. Instead of the usual open grill on charcoal used in western barbeques, the Japanese use a non-smoke pan like the one in the photo, sometimes...
Save Place
605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
Save Place
Rue de l'Enseignement 57, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you want a Belgian Beer experience that doesn’t involve crowds of drunken stag-parties and tourists, head to the Bier Circus. Brussels beer aficionados head here to find rare Belgian beers and traditional dishes like Stoofvlees (beef stewed in...
Save Place
1414 S Alamo St #105, San Antonio, TX 78210, USA
Two of my favorite things are beer and bikes, so it was no surprise that I fell in love with the Blue Star Brewing Company in San Antonio. The beer is top-notch and all organic. It also has a stellar food menu and offers great ambiance, both...
Save Place
Avenida Alo Tromp 8, Oranjestad, Aruba
Drinking local in Aruba means enjoying Balashi. Aruba’s first and only homegrown brew, Balashi is named for the Arawak Indian terms Bala Bala or Balana, both of which mean “by the sea.” Fitting as nothing quenches a thirst better on a hot day...
Save Place
Via Gino Capponi, 45, 00179 Roma RM, Italy
Walking into Blind Pig feels somewhat like stepping into a 1920s American speakeasy, albeit with an alternative rock soundtrack and a television. The Prohibition era theme offers a laidback atmosphere where tables are made from old liquor crates...
Save Place
2252 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Brian Jensen went to culinary school inNew York Cityand worked at a wine shop in Brooklyn before opening San Diego’s premier bar and beer shop. Since then, he’s grown the business to include five locations in San Diego as well as one in Long Beach...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19