A weekend in Leuven, Belgium
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Leuven is a great little university town that I love in Belgium. I love how many affordable restaurants are at every corner. The 15th century Town Hall is extraordinary, like nothing I've seen before and we are in Belgium, where incredible architecture is the norm. Given a chance, Leuven will certainly impress and satisfy you.
Leuven, Belgium
Weekends in the center of Leuven, Belgium are packed full of fun. There are street artists showing their skills, occasional bands are playing in the square, weddings take place at the beautiful Town Hall. There are restaurants everywhere serving...
Leuven, Belgium
Grand Béguinage of Leuven is a well very preserved and completely restored historical quarter containing a few streets in the south of downtown Leuven and is one of the largest still existing beguinages in the Low Countries. This one is owned by...
Bondgenotenlaan 108, 3000 Leuven, Belgium
Paying a wee visit to the Bittersweet Chocolatier, while visiting Leuven, is a must! Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium but chocolate with a twist is more difficult to find. The chocolate masters at Bittersweet are doing just that, giving...
Leuven, Belgium
One of my absolute favorite things to do in Leuven is to go to the produce market in the center, right next to the Town Hall. You can find fresh fruit and vegg, mostly Belgian grown but also exotic fruit. The smell of strawberries draws you to it...
Tiensestraat 8, 3000 Leuven, Belgium
At the beginning of the century there were around four thousand breweries in Belgium. Domus brewery was opened in September 1985 and is one of the few independent breweries left in Leuven. Most of them closed down or were bought by the giant...
Grote Markt 9, 3000 Leuven, Belgium
For a small fee of ten euro you can get married in style, at Leuven's 15th century Gothic style Town Hall. The tours of this magnificent structure happen every Sunday at three o'clock. One thing I did not like about the guided tour is that even...
Leuven, Belgium
We visited Leuven, Belgium and loved it. All the cafes and fabulous architecture, too bad it was below 0 degrees :). So now I am waiting for summer to be able to fully enjoy this wonderful city.
Leuven, Belgium
St. Peter's Church is the oldest church in Leuven, probably founded in the year 986. The first building was built in the Romanesque style and burned down in the year 1176. The current construction is a Gothic building, considered much larger than...
Parijsstraat 61, 3000 Leuven & oudemarkt 34 3000, 3000, 3000 Leuven, Belgium
Ask me where I think the best sushi is in Belgium and I will tell you, the Sushi Lounge in Leuven. I am a big fan and a constant consumer of sushi and I am always looking for the best sushi places. In my two year stay here in Belgium none of the...
Leuven, Belgium
It's not hard to fall in love with this incredible town that is always buzzing with life. The last time we were there, we experienced the most amazing sunset. The sky looked like it was on fire, it's light making the impressive architecture even...
