A weekend in Leuven, Belgium

Parijsstraat 61, 3000 Leuven & oudemarkt 34 3000, 3000, 3000 Leuven, Belgium

Ask me where I think the best sushi is in Belgium and I will tell you, the Sushi Lounge in Leuven. I am a big fan and a constant consumer of sushi and I am always looking for the best sushi places. In my two year stay here in Belgium none of the...