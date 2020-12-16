Where are you going?
A Week on Board Navigator of the Seas

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
I recently cruised with Royal Caribbean's newly refurbished Navigator of the Seas, leaving from Galveston, Texas and heading to Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize & Cozumel, Mexico. One of the aspects of cruising that I really love is getting to get a taste of several new spots, to determine which places I'd love to back to and explore more fully (while leaving all of my luggage in one place). Come along with me for a week of fun and adventure sailing through blue waters!
Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Maya Key Private Island

Sandy Bay, Honduras
Maya Key Island is a special place: a private island just off the island of Roatan, Honduras, it is privately owned and funded and serves as a sanctuary for rescued and donated animals that are local to Honduras, like the macaw and the jaguar....
Navigator of the Seas

Milton Bight, Honduras
There is nothing like waking up to the sound of a ship, cutting through the open waves below, and then opening up your balcony door and having room service breakfast in a bathrobe while overlooking the cerulean waters. I recently spent a week on...
Chukka

Chukka is the premier activity outfitter in Belize, our second stop on board the Navigator of the Seas, with some unbelievable adventures to be had. During my day in Belize, I went with Chukka and spent the first part of the day high up in tree...
Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas

San Pedro, Belize
Think you need to be in the open water to learn to surf? Think again. Royal Caribbean's legendary Flowrider is fun, and a challenge, for all ages. Test your skills at stand-up surfing or boogie boarding on this incredible machine that recirculates...
