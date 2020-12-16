A Week on Board Navigator of the Seas

I recently cruised with Royal Caribbean's newly refurbished Navigator of the Seas, leaving from Galveston, Texas and heading to Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize & Cozumel, Mexico. One of the aspects of cruising that I really love is getting to get a taste of several new spots, to determine which places I'd love to back to and explore more fully (while leaving all of my luggage in one place). Come along with me for a week of fun and adventure sailing through blue waters!