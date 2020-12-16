A Week of LA Vibes
Collected by Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor
The city of angels is the perfect place a spontaneous journey. Endless quirky hot spots and fiery eats around every corner is just the recipe you need for your next quick trip!
700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037, USA
The California Science Center has some fantastic rotating exhibits and equally interesting permanent displays. This photo was taken at the Cleopatra's Palace themed exhibit of Alexandrian artifacts recovered from Goddio's underwater excavations....
2117 Hillhurst Ave #2003, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
I go to Nathan McCall and Karen Yoo’s great market in neighboring Los Feliz to get the freshest meat and fish to cook at home. They make their sausages in-house, and a blackboard lists daily specials such as squab.
8425 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069, USA
This high-end boutique is all about living with beautiful things. The white-walled space displays art along with a wide selection of limited-edition shoes, handbags, jewelry, and vintage men’s neckties from brands such as Clare Vivier, Rachel...
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Husband-and-wife team Genevieve Gergis and Ori Menashe are behind Bestia, an Italian haven that consistently ranks high on local "best of" lists. The decor follows the name—which translates to "beast" in Italian—with its wall of...
1116 Palms Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
If you find some extra time when in Venice, go east of Lincoln on Palm Blvd, and check out the Mosaic Tile House - you cannot miss it. An adorable artistic couple started a tiny project that turned into their lives work, and entire stucco home,...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
KTCHN is a hidden cash-only brunch pop-up with a cult foodie following. Chef Felix G. Barron, IV's creative combinations of ingredients invigorate the palette. The menu rotates regularly with the pictured including Carnitas Corn Pancakes and Grits...
1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Los Angeles loves its food trucks, and they often travel in packs. Different neighborhoods host Food Truck nights on varying days of the week. These roving food peddlers also often post up outside office buildings for lunch or by LACMA during the...
Downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market has been operating in one capacity or another since 1917. Its past lives have seen it housing fish dealers, butchers, Jewish delis, flower shops, and an egg vendor. Nowadays, the market is a lunch and dinner...
2100 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
The Mexican food at Guisados is great simply because it doesn't try too hard. The owners, Armando de la Torre Sr. and Armando de la Torre Jr., aim to make every dish just how mom used to make it, and they succeed on every level. From humble...
9725 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Wildcraft in Culver City is not only voted Best Pizza in Los Angeles but their sides, pasta, and fish dishes are just as killer. Of course, the BPLA (Best Pizza in LA) is contensious, Wildcraft packs a diverse flavor punch on their changing menu...
327 Latigo Canyon Rd, Malibu, CA 90265, USA
Have you ever wondered where they film shows like The Biggest Loser or The Bachelor? They're all perfectly set in the hills of Malibu somewhere, right? Well now you can drive past all the compounds the major studios use for those shows on your way...
919 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
Just off the Manhattan Beach Strand there is a small nook tucked in between boutique stores called Paradise Bowls. They serve one of the best Acai Bowls in town with some exotic flavors like Goji berries and other spices. You can grab your healthy...
1710 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Best-New-Chef Zach Pollack has an all new restaurant and bar waiting with unmatched new-age Italian cuisine at Alimento. Just the bread with labneh will make your taste buds flicker and the maccheroncini smoked brisket carbonara is a whole new...
