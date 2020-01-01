A Visceral Tonic
Collected by Steve Gray
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Christiansted, St Croix 00820, USVI
I get around. It's probably for this reason that I count sunsets above my home island of St. Croix as some of my favorite. Each one comes with decades of memories. Some of the best places to catch the last rays of the day are out west at places...
Frazione Duino, 19, 34011 Duino TS, Italy
“Who, if I cried out, would hear me among the angels’ hierarchies?” These were the words of inspiration that, like a voice from the wind, called out to poet Rainer Maria Rilke one stormy day while he was wandering along the sea cliffs near the...
Niseko, Abuta District, Hokkaido, Japan
In Niseko, mountain ranges, lakes, wildlife, and volcanoes—including the dormant Fuji doppelganger Mount Yotei—are the main attraction. The area is known for fresh powder skiing and snowboarding, which is best followed by a soak in...
The Bosphorus, separating Europe and Asia, was and still is one of the most important maritime routes in the world. Straddled by the city of Constantinople—or Istanbul, as it is known today—the Bosphorus Straits lies between the Sea of Marmara and...
101 Playa Asuncion, Belize
Belize’s top two tourism hot spots, Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, are its two most populous islands, some 21 miles off the coast of Belize City. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s main town, tourists spend their days diving,...
Cusco 08000, Peru
This is another Incan site outside of Cusco, known for its canals, waterfalls and aquaducts. The water from this fountain is as clean and delicious as you could ask for.
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
Dhërmi, Albania
At the isolated beach of Dhermi deckchairs seemed the only ones willing to take in the sunset. Not a soul to be seen, just a few bottles remaining that hadn’t yet been cleared away, bathing in the orange tinged light of another Adriatic day.
